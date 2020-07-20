Entertainment

Spider-Man receives a new Funko Pop from the Marvel / Box Lunch collaboration

July 20, 2020
Maria Rivera
During the month of April, the Casa delle Idee had presented the Eat the Universe cookbook, based on the digital series of the same name, in which chef Dustin Warner engages in delicious dishes inspired by the characters of the Marvel.

Marvel has now inaugurated a collaboration with BoxLunch for a new collection line, including household items, clothing, various accessories and an exclusive Funko Pop by Spider-Man in a delivery boy version.

The exclusive figure is available for purchase on BoxLunch, from 20 to 21 July, and will land on store shelves next September. Justin Warner spent the following words on the Eat the Universe collection:

"Being a super fan, having the opportunity to create Marvel-inspired meals and recipes for millions of people around the world was a dream come true. I tested the BoxLunch line and I was really impressed with the functionality, style and performance. It's definitely the best choice for Marvel fans of all ages. "

Captain Marvel: Issue 18 reveals a twist on Carol's life. Last week Marvel Comics presented Dark Ages, Tom Taylor's new post-apocalyptic series.

