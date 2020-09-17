Spider-Man Miles Morales also on PS4: unveiled Ultimate Edition and remaster of Spider-Man

During the PS5 Showcase that aired a little while ago, we got to see the first gameplay footage of Spider-Man Miles Morales, entirely captured on Sony’s next-generation console. Have you already seen it? Well, because we also have other good news for you.

First of all, through the pages of the PlayStation Blog, the Community Director by Insomniac Games James Stevenson unveiled that Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales will be a PS5 launch game is that will also be released on PlayStation 4. The game will support theupgrade gratis su PS5, this means that those who take it on PS4 will receive the free upgrade to the next-gen version when they decide to purchase the new console. The Standard Edition of Spider-Man Miles Morales will be sold at the price of 59,99 euro both digitally on the PlayStation Store and in retail format.

Insomniac Games also announced Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition per PS5, an edition including Spider-Man Miles Morales and a voucher for Spider-Man Remastered, remastered version for PS5 of the first chapter that also includes the three DLCs of the series The City that Never Sleeps. The Ultimate Edition will be available for purchase in physical and digital format at the price of 79,99 euro since the launch of PS5, set for November 12 in the US and November 19 in Europe.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, as Stevenson pointed out, doesn’t just offer a resolution boost – many new assets have been created specifically designed to take advantage of the power of the PS5, and the characters’ eyes, skin, hair and facial animations have been improved (there’s also a “new generation Peter Parker”). There are also more characters on screen, ray-traced reflections, 3D audio, haptic feedback, and the same performance mode that allows Spider-Man Miles Morales to run at 60fps. According to the information revealed so far, Spider-Man Remastered will not be sold separately and there does not seem to be an upgrade from the previous generation version.