Spain proclaims European handball champion after defeating Croatia

The Spanish men's handball team revalidated this Sunday in Stockholm the title of European champion after winning in the final to that of Croatia by 22-20, and also He qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The Hispanics knew how to suffer against the Croats in a intense end that at the break they already won by 12-11. In the second part, the men of Jordi Ribera surpassed the nerves at the crucial moment to score the victory by two margin goals.

In its sixth final, Spain thus revalidates the continental title that it conquered two years ago in Zagreb, something that until now Sweden has only achieved champion in the years 1998, 2000 and 2002.