South Side Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

South Side was created by Diallo Riddle and Bashir Salahuddin for television. It follows the lives of two friends, Sultan Salahuddin (played by Kareme Young) and Kareme (played by Sultan Salahuddin). They’re working their way up the corporate ladder at a shop where customers may test before they purchase.

On July 24, 2019, Comedy Central aired the series premiere. Due to its popularity, a second season consisting of 10 episodes was announced in August 2019. The second season of South Side premiered on HBO Max as a Max Original on November 11, 2021. On November 11, 2021, we saw the premiere of Season 2. The third season was announced in February 2022 and premiered on December 8 of that year. However, the producers chose not to continue the program after Season 3 in February of 2023.

South Side Season 4 Renewal Status

South Side has been canceled by Comedy Central. The South Side series has been canceled after season 3. Comedy Central has not announced any plans for the next season, but that doesn’t mean nothing may happen. There are no current plans or airdates for Season 4 as of October 2023.

South Side Season 4 Release Date

The premiere of Season 4 of South Side has not been set. This is due to the fact that South Side will not return for a fourth season. After three seasons, HBO Max decided to terminate the comedy series. CEO David Zaslav’s efforts to reduce overhead after the formation of Warner Bros. Discovery—a consequence of the merger between WarnerMedia and Discovery Inc. and the purchase of HBO Max—may be to blame for the cancelation.

Fans shouldn’t be too downtrodden, however; there does seem to be some optimism. Diallo Riddle, co-creator of South Side and actor in the program as Allen Gayle, said they are seeking to sell the show for further seasons and episodes via X (Twitter).

South Side Story

Two recent Chicago South Side community college grads want to start their own business. Two new community college grads in Chicago’s Englewood area are forced to put their business goals on hold while they work at Rent-T-Own.

South Side Season 4 Cast

The cast roster is still a blank slate, shrouded in mystery since the program has been canceled. However, the original cast might perhaps return if the series is ever revived by the mythical phoenix.

Most of these talented actors and actresses who formerly brought the show’s iconic characters to life might return to the battlefield, bringing their skills back to our screens. The show’s future may be cloudy, but its energy may always be reignited.

South Side cast members are as follows:

Sultan Salahuddin as Simon James

Kareme Young as Kareme Odom

Chandra Russell as Sergeant Turner

Bashir Salahuddin as Officer Goodnight

Lil Rel Howery as Terrence Bishop

Zuri Salahuddin as Stacy

Quincy Young as Quincy Odom

Langston Kerman as Adam Bethune

Diallo Riddle as Allen Gayle

Nefetari Spencer as Keisha

Will Miles as Jay-Mal

Lanre Idewu as Greg the Marine

South Side Season 3 Recap

In the third season of South Side, Officer Turner is frustrated because she lost a bandana signed by Juelz Santana that she had won at a charity auction. She seeks solace in collecting more Dipset memorabilia. While this is going on, Simon and K find some superhero costumes but are let down when no one recognizes them as heroes. Stacy arranges a speed dating event at RTO, where she meets R&B legend Donell Jones. But her happiness is short-lived since TUDD has called.

Simon and K go into hiding in the season finale when he gets in trouble for assaulting Steph Curry. Quincy attempts to get them back, but they come back on their own after being attacked by scorpions. Turner and Goodnight uncover a plot after investigating a homicide that may be related to a robot. At the conclusion of the season, Lahmard and Rhymefest shoot a biography.

South Side Season 4 Plot

After the third season, the program comes to an end, leaving viewers with more questions than answers. The doors to South Side’s once-promising future have been slammed unexpectedly, and the series has ended without the previously promised Season 4.

South Side Season 4 Trailer

South Side, a TV program on HBO Max, will no longer be produced. As a result, there will be no video trailer for Season 4. The video trailer for Season 3 is still available below this message.

South Side Age Rating

Television for Mature Audiences has determined that South Side is appropriate for those aged 17 and above. It’s possible that this show has some graphic violence, sexual content, or other adult themes.

Conclusion

After three seasons, HBO Max has decided not to renew “South Side” for a fourth season. After a company merger, financial factors were likely a factor. There is a possibility that the show will return, but it’s not guaranteed. The completed seasons are available for viewing by fans.