A Canadian television series that debuted upon CBC Television in 2021, it is a “sort of.” The show was developed by Bilal Baig or Fab Filippo. Sabi Mehboob, portrayed by Baig, is a non-binary millennial who manages multiple obligations: being the offspring of Pakistani immigrants, operating a bartending service at a LGBTQ bookstore as well as café, and providing care for the small children of a professional couple.

Having produced two seasons, the program is currently available on HBO Max to the United States and CBC Television as well as CBC Gem in Canada; it has been renewed over a third. The series was the most-nominated series on television during the the tenth Canadian Screen Awards and has been praised by critics. The program has been honored with two Best Comedy Series during the Canadian Film Awards and one Peabody Award.

Season 4 is essentially in the works, given that the Canadian sitcom’s uproarious humor and intriguing plot cemented its place in the hearts of viewers. Inquisitive about what might transpire next for the franchise, viewers are remarkably uninformed about the upcoming season.

Season four is anticipated to premiere in 2024. The concluding or third season comprises eight episodes, with an average duration of 22 minutes per episode. The premiere date for the first and final episode for the third season was November 17, 2023, or the episode debuted on the 8th of December 2023. The entire season is available on CBC Gem here in Canada or HBO Max in the United States.

Bilal Baig in the role of Sabi Mehboob

Amanda Cordner in the role of 7ven Gray Powell Paul

Grace Lynn Kung in the role of Bessy

Kaya Kanashiro in the role of Violet

As Raffo Supinder Wraich, Ellora Patnaik portrays Aqsa Aden Bedard as Henry.

Regrettably, no trailers have been made available for “Sort of Season 4,” as the producers have yet to unveil any promotional materials for the forthcoming season. The audience may, nevertheless, access the trailer to the previous season by tuning in to the CBC.

It was initially conceived as a Canadian drama and follows the life of a person named Savi. Sabi is a gender-fluid millennial that has been seeking a primary perspective on life, as opposed to being an ordinary child. Sabi is reportedly undergoing a period of transition, which indicates that he has encountered a variety of obstacles along the way, such as attackers and others.

He has been subjected to a form of discrimination ever since he decided to participate in the school initiative. The narrative commences with a juvenile protagonist who, as he investigates his personal identity and the stigmas affixed by others, symbolizes the challenges Sabi encounters on a daily basis, while also demonstrating development and learning to confront abusers.

Additionally, the show’s directors stated that their objective is to shed light on the daily struggles and actuality that gender-fluid millennials encounter. The filmmakers demonstrated an awareness which the transgender community confronts numerous challenges and hazards, and it was undeniably an effective method of depicting this on-screen.

Nonetheless, the show’s conclusion was precipitated by a new development in the narrative and spanned a total of three seasons. In light of the fact that the next season would serve as the series’ concluding installment, the producers devised a captivating denouement for the audience.

The finale of the program depicted Sabi delivering a eulogy at the benefit, wherein he asserted that his uniqueness is not a curse but rather a blessing that has been bestowed upon him by the bullies.

Sabi expressed that the moment he disclosed himself and mentioned that it had only strengthened him, without any remorse. Additionally, Sabi stated that this is a habit that will follow him wherever he travels. The conclusion demonstrated Sabi’s commendable academic performance, which has contributed to his ascent to a prominent position in society.

The conclusion of the third episode conveyed a significant message to individuals who are victims of bullying, emphasizing the importance of taking a position and combating the abuse in its early stages to prevent its severity. In the absence of a post-credit scene or any clues regarding the plot of season three that might have continued into the fourth season, the series has concluded with this installment.

As of now, the cancellation of the program to a fourth season precludes the introduction of any new storylines to the audience. Sabi triumphantly concluded the program by relocating to a different location and taking a firm stance against abuse.

It would make no sense for the show to return for a second season to continue the plot, but the creators remain in control of whether or not they agree to the title of the spin-off. The spinoff may potentially revolve around the life of just one of the characters; however, its confirmation is currently pending.