‘Sorry not sorry’, things as they are: Danna Paola responds to the scandal at La Academia

This Saturday, January 4, we inform you that the students of La Academia Francely Martínez Pérez-Abreu and Gibrán Gutiérrez called Danna Paola culer *, part of the reality jury.

The rude way in which Gibrán referred to the interpreter of "Hey Pablo" caused the anger of social network users, and that is that Danna Paola will have her character, but she has never been rude to any member of the Academy.

The reaction

Fortunately Danna Paola is not the type of girl who is silent and this Sunday, face to face, confronted Gibran and questioned him for referring in that manner so rude to her. He even asked the public not to vote for him (and ended up being expelled from the night).

Sorry not sorry

Danna Paola also shared her feeling in her Instagram stories, and said that throughout her artistic life she has endured criticism … But not anymore!

I have endured all my life criticism, insults, bullying, bad comments, machismo, etc. And they always taught me to keep quiet because I look prettier and STOP. ”

And he defended his way of reacting in the program:

"(…) yes I have the ovaries to defend myself from whoever it is, at least, and I think we should all learn to give ourselves our place at some point".

You may also be interested: Danna Paola unleashes MEMES upon being possessed; by Lolita Cortés at La Academia