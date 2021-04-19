Sony updates the PlayStation 5: it is now possible to play in 4K at 120 Hz on Samsung Smart TVs

One of the promises of the new consoles is to offer the possibility to play their compatible titles to 4K resolution and also do it at 120 Hz with HDR. For that we need a compatible television, with HDMI 2.1, something that however was not possible on Samsung televisions when using a PlayStation 5.

The theoretically compatible televisions, of the Korean brand, were giving problems to the owners of a PLayStation 5 who were not able to take advantage of the potential of the 2.1 connection and play games in 4K at 120 Hz with HDR. A problem that has been fixed with the latest update released by Sony for your console.





The first major update that Sony has released for the PlayStation 5 fixes a compatibility issue with Samsung TVs that feature an HDMI 2.1 connection. To play in 4K they had to choose between doing it at 120 Hz without HDR or with HDR but at 60 Hz.

The bug only affected users of the PlayStation 5, since in the case of the Xbox Series X the games ran in 4K at 120 Hz without problems. It was therefore a matter of the software assembled by the Sony console.

Now, with the new update and according to a Forbes report, the problems are solved and in fact there are users who express their opinion on the matter, reporting that now they can run compatible titles in 4K 120Hz with HDR.

“I have tried Call Of Duty: Cold War and Dirt 5 on a Samsung Q90T since my PS5 received the new system software, and both games now run beautifully in 4K / 120Hz with HDR. Also, for me, the solution was produced automatically as soon as I turned on the updated PS5 on the Samsung Q90T, I didn’t have to do any manual adjustments in the PS5’s output menus. “

The update of the Sony console has also added a new option “Enable 120 Hz output to the screen” within the section “System”, “Screen”, “Video” Y “Video output”, where it can be set to “Automatic” what comes as default or “Switched off”, option that according to Samsung should be deactivated.

It is not an exclusive problem of Samsung televisions, since the limits with HDMI 2.1 It also affected LG TV users at the time, which like the previous ones, also had to receive a firmware update that allowed the HDMI 2.1 port to take advantage of all its features.

However, even if the patch has been released and we have a compatible TV, it is necessary that the game can offer the reproduction with such benefits. En el caso de la PlayStation 5, son compatibles Borderlands 3, Call of Duty: Cold War, Dirt 5, Fortnite o Devil May Cry V.

With all this, if the problems with playback in 4K at 120 fps and HDR on a Samsung 2020 TV continue, the first thing is to check that the console is connected to the HDMI port with the original PS5 HDMI cable and secondly that the TV has the “Input Signal Plus” mode activated for the correct HDMI port via the menu General, External Device Manager, Input Signal Plus.

