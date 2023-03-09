Borgen Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The fourth season of Borgen is coming out almost 9 years after the last one. Netflix announced the fourth season back in 2021, and now it’s finally ready to be released on the streaming platform. This time, the Danish TV show Borgen: Power & Glory’s new season comes out and in two waves.

Iceland, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, as well as Norway, which are all in the Nordic region, have already been able to watch the new season on Netflix. Find out when this political drama will be shown all over the world.

In January 2021, it was declared that Sidse Babett Knudsen (Westworld) would play Birgitte Nyborg again. In the made-up history of Denmark, Birgitte Nyborg was the first woman to be Prime Minister.

The fourth season of the Danish political thriller Borgen is coming up soon. The first season of Borgen, which was made by Adam Price, aired in Denmark in 2010. After 3 seasons, the show was over, and it seemed like it was over for good. However, Netflix saw a chance to bring something that back.

Even though the show did well and was a huge hit in Denmark as well as the UK, it didn’t become a worldwide hit until Netflix took it on.

The hit political thriller’s fourth season was first announced in April 2002 as a joint project between DR and Netflix. In Sept. 2020, the first 3 seasons of the show were on the streaming service.

But she quickly fell out of favour and became a businesswoman as well as public speaker before starting a new political group called the New Democrats.

Now, in Borgen: Power & Glory, Birgitte is trying to embrace her role as foreign affairs minister. Sidse Babett Knudsen says, “Borgen has returned, and it’s about time.”

“I’ve been waiting for this moment for so long that I am afraid I’m going to burst. How lucky I am to be capable of riding the carousel once more with the character I love so much.”

Borgen: Power and Glory is a book about some of the most important political problems of the present day, including the place of Denmark inside the world today, the battle between the superpowers for regulation of the Arctic, and the climate crisis.

The main story is about the fight for power and how it impacts people, both in their jobs and in their personal lives.

Borgen Season 4 Release Date

The fourth season, which was made by DR and Netflix in partnership, was declared on April 29, 2020, so it started on February 13, 2022. On April 3, 2022, viewers could watch the last episode of the season. Season 4 of Borgen came out on Netflix around the world at 8 a.m. GMT on Thursday, June 2, 2022.

The first episode aired on DR in Denmark earlier this year. A Sidse Babett Knudsen supporter account tweeted that filming would begin in Copenhagen on January 11, 2021.

Borgen Season 4 Cast

The following people have been confirmed to be in the cast of Borgen: Power & Glory.

Sidse Babett Knudsen as Birgitte Nyborg

Birgitte Hjort Sorensen as Katrine Fønsmark

Mikkel Boe Følsgaard as Asger Holm Kirkegaard

Simon Bennebjerg as Oliver Hjorth

Magnus Millang as Rasmus Gren Lundbæk

Özlem Saglanmark as Narciza Aydin

Søren Malling as Torben Friis

Svend Hardenberg as Hans Eliassen

Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen as Magnus Nyborg Christensen

Jens Albinus as Jon Berthelsen

Peter Mygind as Michael Laugesen

Mikael Birkkjær as Philip Christensen

Freja Riemann as Laura Nyborg Christensen

Lars Knutzon as Bent Sejrø

Lisbeth Wulff as Pia Munk

Morten Kirskov as Niels Erik Lund

Kasper Lange as Dan Vestergaard

Lars Mikkelsen as Søren Ravn

Laura Allen Müller Smith as Nadia Barazani

Signe Egholm Olsen as Anne Sophie Lindenkrone

Johanne Louise Schmidt as Prime Minister Signe Kragh

Borgen Season 4 Trailer

Yes, a promo for season 4 of Borgen has come out, and it has us very excited about what’s going on in Birgitte Nyborg’s world again following a long break. Check out the trailer down below…

Borgen Season 4 Plot

The official plot summary says: “When oil is suddenly found in Greenland by a drilling company, Birgitte Nyborg is the new minister of foreign affairs.

An event that marks the start of a power struggle between different countries in the Arctic. Nyborg, a politician with a lot of experience, has to keep reminding himself that despite Denmark’s “big brother” relationship to Greenland, when it did come to the world’s biggest countries, Denmark is a minor player, and a pretty wild one at that.

“Katrine Fnsmark’s story will also be told this season. After being in charge of Birgitte’s press for a while, she is home in journalism in the new season. She is now in charge of the news division at a large, nationwide TV station.”

Borgen: Power & Glory follows Birgitte Nyborg, played by Sidse Babett Knudsen, as woman gets used to her new job as foreign minister, along with her staff and the media who are covering her.

When oil is suddenly found in Greenland by a drilling company, Birgitte Nyborg is indeed the new minister of foreign affairs. It’s the start of a power struggle between countries in the Arctic, and despite Denmark’s “big brother” relationship with Greenland, Nyborg, an otherwise experienced politician, has to keep reminding himself that Denmark is a minor player – and a rather unruly one – when it comes to a international superpowers.

This fourth season also gives us a deeper look at Katrine Fnsmark (Birgitte Hjort Srensen), who used to be Birgitte’s head of press but is now home in journalism as the noggin of the news division for a large national TV station.

Adam Price, the show’s creator and lead writer, says, “The game has changed, as well as the new season tries to show that.” “The game has gotten faster and dirtier, so politicians have had to adapt to it, which has also changed them.

The characters had also moved on to a new part of their lives. Birgitte is currently in her early 50s, and being in politics for as long as she has has changed her as a person.”

When a drilling company finds oil in Greenland by accident, Birgitte Nyborg was recently named the new foreign minister of the country.

Even though Denmark has a “big brother” relationship with Greenland, the above incident starts a global war for control of the Arctic. It also forces the usually experienced politician Nyborg to admit over and over that Denmark is the underdog in this game, and a very unruly one at that.

In season four of Borgen, the way women lead isn’t as innovative as it was in the past.

The Swedish party leader, the Greenlandic prime minister, the Russian ambassador, as well as the newly elected prime minister, who now utilises the tagline “The future is female” in her online posts, are all women.

Foreign minister Nyborg’s boss looks a lot like Denmark’s current head of state, Mette Frederiksen, right on down to her tight bun and cute Instagram posts.

This prime minister wants to be in charge just as much as she does. The rivalry between both the two women is the main point of the show.