Simone Biles: 'Mentally we will all blame the Olympic postponement'

The American Simone Biles, the most successful gymnast of all time, was confident that she will be able to reach the Tokyo Olympics, although he warned that, mentally, the change of date will affect all athletes.

Biles, 23, Olympic champion in Rio 2016, maintains the plan that he had foreseen in his preparation towards Tokyo confined at home: "Physically I have no doubt that my coaches will put me in shape to Tokyo 2021. But mentally, after another year, I think he will be accused and will take its toll on everyone. We have to stay in shape both mentally and physically, "said the four-time Olympic champion and nineteen-time world champion in the NBC.

Biles He stressed that he is in contact electronically with his coaches: "I am in contact with my coaches. I write to myself and also face to face technologically to see what the correct decision is and thus be able to elaborate a plan for next year," he said.

The North American Gymnast is prepared at home like most athletes in the world and interacts with the outside world through phone calls and with the Facetime to see the faces of their relatives.

Simone Biles will be 24 years old in July 2021, when the Olympic Games. If you can defend the Olympic success you achieved in River She will be the oldest woman to achieve this since the Czech Vera Caslavska He won his second title in 1968 at the age of 26. The Central European is, until now, the last woman to reissue the Olympic gold, in two consecutive games, in the general test.

Biles had planned to start this weekend the final stage of the preparation with his presence in the test of the World cup which has finally been postponed due to the coronavirus.

"We will meet and rethink the situation to return strong in 2021. A new story begins," her coach advanced on Twitter, Cecile Landi, which was Olympic in Atalanta 1996.

Biles, who has dominated his sport for almost a decade and has not lost a competition since 2013, will lead the team U.S in Tokyo. The US goal is to achieve the third consecutive team gold medal. The gymnast of Houston it aspires to obtain five Olympic titles. It aspires to the maximum also individually. In the floor, jump, fixed bar and uneven tests.

Simone Biles It was more every day in the past Artistic Gymnastics World Championship, disputed in Stuttgart. With a total of twenty-five, she is the gymnast with the most medals in world championships. However, she says not to be aware of the story.

"I feel like I don't know much about the history of gymnastics. So every time I break a record or achieve another medal I don't know if it's historical or what it has meant," he said. Biles. "I don't keep count. I think there are twenty-five, but I can't pin it down."

Biles He knows that he will be part of the history of the sport but he intends to be remembered for his contribution outside of it too: "Gymnastics will be a highlight and that will always be remembered but then, probably, I will be remembered for being brave".