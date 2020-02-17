TV Shows

Silvia Pinal is out of danger, Alejandra Guzmán reveals

February 17, 2020
The first actress Silvia Pinal was hospitalized in a hospital in Mexico City a few days ago, reported in different news portals, and today, Alejandra Guzmán reveals in her social networks that she is stable and out of danger.

Through social networks, Alejandra Guzmán, daughter of Mrs. Silvia Pinal, says that her famous mother is at home and stable, and thanks to her fans who have worried.

Thank you for caring for my mom, the most diva and most beautiful. It is stable and out of danger, ”writes La Guzmán on Instagram.

Sylvia Pasquel, also daughter of Mrs. Silvia Pinal, said that her mother mother began to feel severe abdominal pain and after going to the doctor, he told her that it was a problem in the bladder.

In March 2019, Mrs. Silvia was hospitalized, since she had pneumonia, and after being hospitalized for several days and following the instructions of her doctors, she was able to recover.

Doña Silvia Pinal is very dear to her children Alejandra Guzmán, Slvia Pasquel and Luis Enrique Guzmán, and whenever they can visit and publish in their respective social networks family images next to her.

.

