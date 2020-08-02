Silent Hill coming? Konami unleashes enthusiasm, but it is a false alarm

Share it:

A tweet with the sound of the siren of Silent Hill 2 was enough to unleash the enthusiasm of the fans of the horror series, for years waiting (in vain) for a new chapter.

Late yesterday evening the social managers of Konami's Twitter account posted a completely black clip with the unmistakable sound of the siren of Silent Hill 2, accompanied by the following words: "Close your eyes. It's always scary. The siren of Silent Hill 2". Predictably, fans of the series interpreted it as an indication of an imminent return of the series or a remake of the second chapter, especially since rumors have been chasing weeks (never confirmed) on an alleged PS5 exclusive Silent Hill developed by Japan Studio, which according to some insiders should be revealed between August and September.

Unfortunately, the cold shower soon arrived. After noticing the enthusiasm that sparked, and generated a shower of questions and requests for clarification, the managers of Konami were quick to clarify that it was absolutely not a teaser: "Keep calm on the internet. We were watching the streams of Dead by Daylight and we thought of sharing the noise and the feeling of being hunted. We will not cancel the tweet and we will not back off, we just wanted you to have fun." In Dead by Daylight, remember, a Silent Hill themed DLC has been available since last June.

Shortly after, a new communication arrived: "We are sorry to have made people excited. Any official news would come first from the account Silent Hill Official, from an event or something like that. We are just fans who liked the memories triggered by the noise. We apologize to everyone, sorry to have ruined your mood on Friday ".

Nothing to do, therefore. Konami did not intend to pre-alert the players with the teaser of an announcement, although, in our opinion, he should have expected it since the community has never hidden his desire to play a new Silent Hill, also because the wound generated by the cancellation of Hideo Kojima's Silent Hills has not yet fully healed.