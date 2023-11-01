Shonen Maid Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Is Season 2 of Shounen Maid in the works? Can that even happen? If not, how far away is it? Among the various comedic and slice-of-life Shoujo anime series, Shounen Maid stands out. Despite having a slice-of-life anime, which is often regarded as uninteresting, Shounen Maid manages to be engaging and humorous because of its novel take on the tale.

Shonen Maid Season 2

Chihiro Komiya, a little kid at an elementary school who has just lost his mother, is the protagonist of Shounen Maid. Because of his obsessive cleanliness, Chihiro is forced to take a job as a maid at the home of his long-lost uncle.

Ototachibana’s manga adaptation of his serial Shounen Maid was the first to expose the Western world to the story. It began publication in Enterbrain’s B’s-Log Comic magazine on March 12, 2008, and ended on March 1, 2017, after 10 volumes. In April 2013, the sixth volume was released in a limited edition that included a CD of audio drama.

Shonen Maid Season 2 Renewal Status

A sizeable subset of the Shounen Maid fanbase feels that the comedy anime is grossly underappreciated. Both reviewers and spectators have given excellent reviews of the first season. In reality, the first few episodes of the series were quite well received by Japanese viewers. Later on, however, the show’s popularity among its fans began to decline. This could be one of the factors preventing Eight Bit from releasing a sequel.

However, considering that the source material has been concluded, it will be more risky for the studio to produce Shounen Maid Season 2. Actually, many anime serve as promotional material for their original media. Hence, they only have a future till they have content. Therefore, the likelihood of a sequel decreases after the original story arc concludes. It’s possible that this will happen with Shounen Maid as well.

In April of 2017, the original manga finished. As a result, there is little hope for a second season of Shounen Maid. If the anime hasn’t been officially canceled, however, there’s always a chance for further episodes. Over the last several years, internet petitions and social media have made it simpler for viewers to communicate with the minds behind their favorite shows.

As a result, they may greatly affect the development of a show. Eight Bit or another studio may take the plunge and make a second season if there’s enough interest. If new information becomes available, we will add it here.

Shonen Maid Season 2 Release Date

Fans are eager for more laughs from Shonen Maid after the first season’s overwhelming popularity. So, might there be a season two? Well, there has been no official word on whether or not the program will be renewed as of yet. Despite the lack of new episodes, the writers and producers have not canceled the show and there will be a second season. So what are the prospects for the renewal?

The series is based on a manga that ran for ten volumes, but only seven were utilized in the first season. With so little material to work with and the manga having concluded, it’s safe to assume that a second season won’t be made. Personally, I think they should avoid dragging out the series any longer than necessary for fear of diluting the quality of the anime.

Shonen Maid Story

After the untimely loss of his mother, Chihiro Komiya, an orphaned fourth grader in a primary school, is left with no family members nearby or even a place to reside. When he finally meets his long-lost uncle from his mother’s side of the family, the affluent but eccentric Madoka Takatori, everything changes.

After realizing that Chihiro has nowhere to go, Madoka takes him home as a foster son. However, Chihiro chooses to take a job as Madoka’s official cleaner, complete with a frilly maid uniform and a monthly stipend, after seeing his uncle’s big home all messed up and containing nothing but junk (because it’s usually like that).

Shonen Maid Cast

Chihiro Komiya Voiced by: Natsumi Fujiwara(Japanese); Apphia Yu(English)

Voiced by: Natsumi Fujiwara(Japanese); Apphia Yu(English) Madoka Takatori Voiced by: Nobunaga Shimazaki(Japanese); Seth Magill(English)

Voiced by: Nobunaga Shimazaki(Japanese); Seth Magill(English) Keiichirō Shinozaki Voiced by: Tomoaki Maeno(Japanese); Todd Haberkorn(English)

Voiced by: Tomoaki Maeno(Japanese); Todd Haberkorn(English) Miyako Ōtori Voiced by: Yui Makino(Japanese); Leah Clark(English)

Voiced by: Yui Makino(Japanese); Leah Clark(English) Yūji Hino Voiced by: Mitsuki Saiga(Japanese); Morgan Berry (English)

Voiced by: Mitsuki Saiga(Japanese); Morgan Berry (English) Ryūji Voiced by: Natsuki Hanae(Japanese); Brandon McInnis(English)

Voiced by: Natsuki Hanae(Japanese); Brandon McInnis(English) Hayato Voiced by: Taku Yashiro(Japanese); Ivan Jasso(English)

Voiced by: Taku Yashiro(Japanese); Ivan Jasso(English) Ibuki Voiced by: Kazutomi Yamamoto(Japanese); Oscar Seung(English)

Voiced by: Kazutomi Yamamoto(Japanese); Oscar Seung(English) Chiyo Komiya Voiced by: Yukari Tamura(Japanese); Michelle Rojas(English)

Voiced by: Yukari Tamura(Japanese); Michelle Rojas(English) Kazusa Takatori Voiced by: Yoshiko Sakakibara(Japanese); Linda Leonard(English)

Voiced by: Yoshiko Sakakibara(Japanese); Linda Leonard(English) Yukito Amahara Voiced by: Asuna Tomari(Japanese); Kristen McGuire(English)

Voiced by: Asuna Tomari(Japanese); Kristen McGuire(English) Hiroshi Takei Voiced by: Kaede Hondo(Japanese); Kate Oxley(English)

Voiced by: Kaede Hondo(Japanese); Kate Oxley(English) Yuu Nomura Voiced by: Mikako Izawa(Japanese); Holly Franklin(English)

Voiced by: Mikako Izawa(Japanese); Holly Franklin(English) Hanako Hino Voiced by: Akiko Yajima(Japanese); Natalie Hoover(English)

Shonen Maid Season 2: Is there enough source material?

The narrative of an anime adaptation, however, must be taken directly from the original work. When there is a scarcity of content to adapt, animation companies seldom come up with brand-new plots. The Shounen Maid manga ran for a total of 10 volumes. However, the plots of almost seven of them were used in the television anime. Therefore, there is very little material from which to develop a second season. Sadly, this significantly diminishes the odds of its reappearance.

Shonen Maid Rating

Shonen Maid is a very entertaining and malleable anime series. The show’s rating is really excellent, too; MyAnimeList gave it 7.3 out of 10, so it’s safe to say that you won’t regret watching it. It received 7.2/10 ratings on both MyAnimeList and IMDb. Even though there are many negative reviews, the program has received an average rating of 4.9/5 from viewers. That’s insane!