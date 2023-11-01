Knights of Sidonia Season 3: Release Date, and Everything You Need to Know

The Japanese science fiction anime series Knights of Sidonia (, Sidonia no Kishi) is adapted from the manga series of the same name. Written and drawn by Tsutomu Nihei, the manga series first came out on April 25, 2009, and had its last volume released on September 25, 2015. The manga was picked up for an anime adaptation around five years after it first appeared in print.

The first season of Knights of Sidonia premiered on April 11, 2014, and quickly became popular with both manga readers and new viewers. Season 2 of Knights of Sidonia aired on April 11, 2015, a full year after the first season ended. The production of a third season of the program was confirmed in 2017, but nothing further has been said about it since then. So far, here is all we have learned about Season 3.

Knights of Sidonia Season 3 Renewal Status

The anime’s makers announced in 2017 that they were planning a third season. They also admitted to beginning manufacturing at that time. More than five years have passed, and at this point, nobody believes it will come back. The anime’s third season was never scrapped by Netflix. Even if the authors wanted to, they wouldn’t since there are enough of chapters remaining in the manga to fill up a full season.

Knights of Sidonia Season 3 Release Date

On April 11, 2015, the second season of Knights of Sidonia began airing, and on June 27, 2015, the season concluded. We have exciting news for the fans about the next season. A third season of the sitcom was confirmed on Twitter in 2017. Given the show’s success, it would have been surprising if the anime wasn’t picked up for a second season.

Despite the fact that no official release date was specified, we know that work for Season 3 started in 2017 itself. Season 3 of Knights of Sidonia is expected to premiere in 2024.

Knights of Sidonia Story

Season 1’s mecha anime was a space opera about the last of humanity fighting for its existence against an extraterrestrial enemy that seems determined to wipe them all. The horrific implications of humanity’s predicament were brought home by the moment in which gravity altered within the Sidonia seed ship.

The struggle against the crazed Crimson Hawk Moth only served to highlight the Guana’s terrifying nature, as the moth’s very existence seemed to poke fun at Shizuka Hoshijiro’s tragic demise.

Season 2’s major change was the appearance of Tsumugi Shiraui, a hybrid human/Gauna who is basically a tiny kid stranded in the body of a terrible bioweapon. When this new character entered the plot, the emphasis shifted dramatically from technology, politics, and actual space physics to harem anime conventions.

While the darker undertone will keep mecha anime aficionados interested, the third season of Knights of Sidonia should preserve the lighthearted harem comedy components, such as a specific male tentacle monster rampaging into nude women’s photosynthetic chambers.

Knights of Sidonia Characters

Nagate Tanikaze

Nagate, the show’s primary character, had a rough upbringing in the backwaters of Sidonia. He had a hard time fitting in socially as a kid since he hadn’t been exposed to Sidonian human culture.

Shizuka Hoshijiro

Nagate’s first buddy on the Sidonia is Shizuka, a Garde pilot who is considered second best among trainees. In a later episode, Shizuka and Nagate begin dating while on a mission, but their happiness is short-lived as Shizuka is slain by a Gauna while trying to save Nagate’s life.

Izana Shinatose

Izana, another key character, is a guardian pilot like Nagate and becomes his closest friend and mentor aboard the Sidonia.

Knights of Sidonia Season 3 Plot

There is going to be no Season 3 of Knights of Sidonia since the whole narrative arc has already been told during the first two seasons, continued in the latest movie, and finished in the manga. The movie was too short since it summarized too much of the manga; if a Season 3 were made, it would likely follow the same narrative as “Knights of Sidonia: Love Woven the Stars,” which is longer but more in-depth.

Approximately 43 of the 78 published chapters have been used as inspiration for the anime. The events have been moved about in time for the anime, but otherwise, the original material has been adhered to quite accurately. So considering how many seasons the company decides to create, there is certainly enough material for 2 or 3 additional seasons. So, we should expect 12–14 episodes in the upcoming season of Knights of Sidonia.

Knights of Sidonia Season 3 Trailer

There isn’t even a teaser or trailer yet, which is disappointing. When the show’s premiere date draws near, a promotional trailer is a given.