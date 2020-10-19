shoes, t-shirts and much more in the new Hot Topic collection

It’s a time of abstinence crisis for fans of The Mandalorian (and, to be honest, of the Star Wars universe in general): the wait for the second season is becoming more and more exhausting and, soon, yet another rewatch of the old episodes may no longer be enough to stop the desire to return to wander around the universe.

The official merchandise of the show, however, is always ready to rush to the rescue of fans (at the expense of their wallets, of course): in this quiet period before the storm, therefore, to appease the desire to see Baby Yoda and co. the new one arrives Hot Topic collection inspired by the hugely popular Disney + show.

The company presented the new items right now: they range from Baby Yoda and Mando sneakers to t-shirts inspired by the protagonists of the series, passing through a plush jumpsuit with the likeness of Baby Yoda who, we are sure, will delight the most die-hard fans of The Child.

Fans who, however, will not have to suffer much longer: the second season of the show with Pedro Pascal is coming on next 30 October, so there is nothing left to do but hold on for the last ten days! Here you can find the trailer for the second season of The Mandalorian; it also seems that the second season of The Mandalorian may open to a spin-off of the show.