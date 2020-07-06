Shock in the world of sports: the cyclist Roberta Agosti was crushed to death by a truck while training

Share it:

Roberta Agosti died this Monday after being hit by a truck while training on top of her bicycle in Brescia, Italy.

This Monday all of Italy was shocked to hear the news of the tragic death of the cyclist Roberta Agosti, who was the victim of a road accident on a route from Castel Venzago, in Brescia. The woman of 51 years he lost his life being hit by a truck while fixing her bike during a training session.

According to the Italian newspaper Reppublica, the team's runner Brescia Millennium She was in one of her usual cycling practices on the route that connects the Sanctuary of Madonna della Scorpeta and Lonato with her husband, the ex-cyclist. Marco Velo, and his coach Davide Cassani.

It was there that in one stage of the section, Agosti He decided to brake to attend to an imperfect who had suffered his velocipid but with the misfortune that at that moment a truck carrying milk passed him. Immediately, those present called emergency but when the assistance helicopter arrived it was too late. Witnesses assured that Agosti died on the spot. According to the reconstruction of the events, the driver of the vehicle was driving in the opposite direction when he hit the cyclist on a narrow section of the road.

Witnesses from the place reported that the 51-year-old cyclist died on the spot

"Cycling had introduced us, and cycling separated us. We were good together, we had been dating for a year and a half, we both came from two finished stories, and now I find myself crying to a woman I loved and inside of me I have only a deep and irrepressible feeling of endWas the painful declaration of the couple of Agosti with the medium tuttobiciweb.

On the other hand, Cassani He detailed the moment of fatality with a crude story: “We were in the middle of the field, where there is practically no traffic. We chose the campaign to pedal safely and in complete tranquility, we were a group of friends who proceeded slowly, at no more than 23 kilometers per hour. We went up a road at 1%, Roberta skated and went to the left and was completely taken by the tank truck that was heading in the opposite direction of our march: from that moment on a nightmare began"

On social media, many users expressed their pain and anger over another tragedy involving a cyclist. This Sunday, another accident had already happened involving Nicolas Chiola, a young and promising Abruzzo cyclist, who had to be hospitalized with a reserved prognosis in Pescara after colliding with an off-road vehicle driven by a woman in front of the Chieti polyclinic.

