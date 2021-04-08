My Hero Academia: what are the objectives of the mysterious Hawks mission?

The fifth season of My Hero Academia it is not only focusing on the new exercise of the students of Class 1-A placed against the Big Three, but also on delving into some hidden sides of both the Heroes and the Villains, especially as regards the mysterious mission undertaken by the Pro Hero number 2, Hawks.

Keigo Takami has undoubtedly earned his current reputation, for his bearing and for his incredible skills, derived from the Quirk Fierce Wings, but one of the last scenes shown, which portrayed him together with the dangerous Dabi, particularly surprised the community. Specifically, this new mission was entrusted to Hawks by the Public Safety Commission, and it is a rather risky way of gather information about the Villain Union.

In addition to this there is an equally important goal, find out more about the Nomu and on the various researches, and consequent experiments, that Shigaraki’s group is carrying out. This basically ties in to the intense confrontation seen in the Season 4 finale, in which a single Nomu managed to face off against both Hawks and Endeavor himselfFor Hero number 1.

Recall that the preview of episode 5×03 showed a new challenge for 1-A, and we let you find out why Endeavor and Dabi have some unfinished business.