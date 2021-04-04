ONE PIECE: Kunie Tanaka, Japanese actor who inspired Kizaru’s design, has died

These past few days have been marked by a major loss as far as the series is concerned ONE PIECE, as the Japanese actor Kunie Tanaka passed away at the age of 88, known for having worked in two films directed by the important director Akira Kurosawa, and for having inspired the flagship Kizaru of the work of Eiichiro Oda.

It is a distinctive feature of the master Oda that of wanting to represent the Admirals of the Navy based on the faces of famous actors of Japanese cinema, like Yusaku Matsuda, base for Aokiji, Bunta Sugawara inspiration for Akainu, and Shintaro Katsu for Fujitora. Kunie Tanaka began her brilliant career in 1959, and over the years has received five nominations for the Awards of the Japanese Academy, winning only one, becoming a real symbol of the 60s and 70s.

The character of Kizaru, also known as Borsalino, undoubtedly remains one of the most powerful in the universe in which the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his companions take place, as well as capable of throwing powerful attacks at impressive speed thanks to Devil Fruit Pika Pika, as we have seen several times throughout the series.

Recall that in chapter 1009 a frightening combo was shown to conquer the sovereignty of the ocean, and we leave you to a fantastic cosplay dedicated to Carrot.