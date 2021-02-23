Shingeki no Kyojin reports not finishing adaptation of series in season 4

Shingeki no Kyojin has been moving forward with an epic fourth season, but it hasn’t made fans immune to speculation. After all, the show generates theories from fans, but everyone is more concerned with how the “last season” of the show will play out. anime.

The current anime of Attack on Titan it’s subtitled “The Final Season,” but there is much more manga to adapt than confirmed episodes. And now, a new report suggests that season four was never intended to close the manga.

It all started when Shingeki no Kyojin released several new episode titles. A set of four went live last week and reinforced theories about the season’s pace. If the titles are correct and the show doesn’t drastically alter its episode-to-episode ratio.

In short, the fourth season will end near chapter 116. This was assumed by fans for a while due to the natural calm of the chapter, but no official word has spoken about the end of the fourth season.

Naturally, this means that no plans have been announced for a season 4B or a spinoff project. Fans have wondered for some time whether such a series would be needed. What will be the future of Attack on Titan?

Póster de Shingeki no Kyojin: The Final Season

The Truth News previously reported, that it has become commonplace for anime series to divide seasons into parts, and shows like Sword Art Online they have differentiated seasons even by name.

This kind of division is probably on the way to Shingeki no Kyojin, but that’s not official by any means. As the program Hajime Isayama He already did something similar in his previous seasons, it is normal to assume that the same will happen with “The Final Season”.

When will the Attack on Titan anime end?

If a second half comes along, fans are betting it will debut this fall. The launch would give the spring season Enough time to finish his star-studded run, but more importantly, the Attack on Titan manga will be finished by this fall.

Shingeki no Kyojin’s manga is scheduled to publish its final chapter early April, so a comeback in October 2021 will give the program team (MAPPA) plenty of time to plot the rest of the story in its entirety. So for now, let’s keep our fingers crossed for some good news.

Get the latest details from the anime world. Follow us on Instagram and stay informed. Kill ne!