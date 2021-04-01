Panini Comics announces Cara Becky: The Boys prequel is now available in Italy

A little over a year ago, British writer Garth Ennis presented The Boys: Dear Becky, a new comic series set in the narrative universe of The Boys. The prequel, consisting of eight Volumes and designed by Russ Braun, was released in the USA during 2020 and starting today it is finally available in Italy.

Becky’s way, this is the title chosen by Panini Comics, focuses on the past of Billy Butcher’s wife, which unleashes some of the most important dynamics in the narrative vein of the series. To avoid spoilers on the main series we will not report the synopsis, but we can anticipate that the series is set twelve years after the conclusion of The Boys, and which reveals new details about Billy Butcher’s violent past.

The first of the eight volumes is now available in bookstores, comic shops and online stores at the price of € 21.00. The series received generally positive reviews in North America, with an average rating of 7/10 and good sales. We remind you that The Boys original series is always available on the Panini Comics online store, and that the story differs from that of the Amazon Prime Video television series.

What do you think? Are you interested in this prequel? Let us know with a comment! Furthermore, in case you are passionate about superheroes, we advise you to take a look at the best comics series dedicated to Falcon & Winter Soldier, the two protagonists of the new Marvel series broadcast on Disney Plus.