Shiga Maruta no longer exists: the My Hero Academia doctor has officially changed his name

My Hero Academia continued its publication on Weekly Shonen Jump also this week, creating new developments for the latest events. But so far there has remained an important knot to untie, namely that of name of Shiga Maruta which caused quite a bit of chaos after its presentation in chapter 259 of the manga.

The affair led Horikoshi and Weekly Shonen Jump to officially apologize, with both assuring fans about the future change of name of the character on the occasion of the tankobon prints. But in the meantime, this change is already taking place on the digital application MangaPlus who has added a new chapter 259 in these hours.

It no longer exists Shiga Maruta: in his place is the doctor Kyudai Garaki, a name that reflects the original thoughts of Kohei Horikoshi. Like the previous one, also in this name there are various references to the roundness of the character and his relationship with All for One. Analyzing the name, in fact, with Kyu and Dai we can think of "Rotondo" and "Grande", similar to the "fat and plump" of "Maruta"; the reference to Shigaraki instead passes from the Shiga of the name to the Garaki of the new surname.

Are you satisfied with this choice? The hope of editorial staff and author now is of course that fans of My Hero Academia overseas are satisfied with the battle waged in recent days, allowing professionals to continue the production of the next weekly manga stories in peace.