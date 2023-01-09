Sexify Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

“Sexify” is indeed a Polish comedy-drama about a student who has never had a sexual relationship and her friends who help her explore the scary world of intimacy so they can make a new sex app and eventually won a tech competition.

Sexify is a Polish adult comedy show on Netflix. Kalia Alabrudziska and Piotr Domalewski are the show’s directors. The comedy-drama is mostly about what Natalia, a computer science student, is doing with her mates Paulina and Monika as they try to make an algorithm for female orgasm.

The first season of the show must have eight episodes and came out on April 28, 2021, on Netflix. It will start its second season this month. Sexify also looks at sexuality from an educational point of view, which makes it similar to a British Netflix show Sex Education.

The release date and first trailer for second season of “Sexify” were just made public. So, this article will give you all the information you need to stop being excited about the next season.

Sexify came out on Netflix in April 2021, and it didn’t take long for fans from all over the world to notice. This quiet but powerful hidden gem has just been praised by a lot of people. On Rotten Tomatoes, it got a viewer score of 81% as well as a critic score of 83%. With a feat like this, you’d think that the series would’ve have given us a second season by now, but to our surprise, there is no sign of a second season.

Sexify Season 2 Release Date

Netflix just announced when the second season will be out. Season 2 of Sexify will be available on Netflix around the world on January 11, 2023.

Sexify Season 2 Cast

Most of the main and regular characters would be back for the second season. These are:

Aleksandra Skraba as Natalia Dumała, Maria Sobocińska as Paulina Malinowska, Sandra Drzymalska as Monika Nowicka, Małgorzata Foremniak as Joanna Nowicka, Monika’s mother, Cezary Pazura as Marek Nowicki, Monika’s father, Zbigniew, Zamachowski as dean Krzysztof Maślak, Bartosz Gelner as Konrad, Piotr Pacek as Mariusz, Paulina’s fiancé, Jan Wieteska as Lilith’s brother Adam, who works in a sex shop, Sebastian Stankiewicz as “Jabba,” Kamil Wódka as Rafa Paluch as “Krispol,” Edyta Torhan as Natalia’s mother, Magdalena Grziowska as the owner of a sex shop, Lilith, Wojciech Solarz as Krynicki, PhD.

Sexify Season 2 Trailer

Netflix just put up the trailer for Season 2 of Sexify. The trailer shows three college students working hard to keep their business, Sexify, going. They borrowed $500,000 to make up for the losses, but now they need to borrow even more. While dealing with only a personal problem, they also change their business idea and product to enhance their appeal to customers.

Sexify Season 2 Plot

The plot of Sexify’s second season is still a secret. But everyone knows that the show is mostly about Natalia, an ambitious student of computer science who wants to win a big competition. Her secret to success has been coming up with a fresh application that will satisfy both the intellectual and sexual needs of her peers. The problem would be that she knows a lot about programming, but she doesn’t know much about se*x.

So, she chooses to work with Paulina, her best friend, and Monika, her roommate. The girls also start to learn about the complicated and interesting world of s*x in order to create a method for female orgasms. As they do this, they learn a lot more about themselves.

Natalia, a young woman who wants to become a software developer, is knowledgeable about programming but not much about sex. She goes on a journey to her friends Monika and Paulina to learn more about the mysteries of female orgasm, make an app which will succeed an inter-university competition, and maybe, just maybe, meet the needs of her peers.

