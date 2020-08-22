Sex Education Season 3: Major Updates About The Renewal!!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

All the fans and followers will be more than happy to know that their favorite series “Sex Education” is returning for the third season. As you know, season 3 of “Sex Education” was among the list of series that Coronavirus pandemic did affect. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there were so many TV shows and movies who are going through their production phase needs to come to a halt. But now that COVID-19 disruptions are coming to an end, there is some good news. The production of the upcoming third season of the series will begin in September 2020.

Netflix’s “Sex Education” is one of the most popular series that did get a great support from fans and followers. There is a huge number of fans who are currently waiting and searching for any update for the upcoming season. Here we are, with a full bunch of information that you will surely love to read. It is indeed true that Netflix, the streaming giant will undoubtedly go for the next season of the “Sex Education”. People have been sharing their joy, excitement, and curiosity through their social media accounts for this amazing series.

Did Netflix Renew The “Sex Education” For The Third Season?

We are so happy to inform you that there is no obstacle to the third season renewal. Netflix did announce for the renewal of the next part of the series “Sex Education”. Fans almost know that it will not take long enough to get a season renewal for such an exciting series. But fans can now hope to watch the upcoming season sooner. Thanks to the Production Weekly, our readers can now know that the production for the next part of the series is originally going to begin in May 2020. Also, the production will continue till September. But that can not be possible due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to it, Laurie Dun did also confirm that she has been writing the third season of the series “Sex Education”. Laurie Dun is the creator of the series and she has done excellent work in the previous two seasons. She also reveals that she did begin writing for the next season before Netflix did announce the renewal date. Viewers have been appraising the series since the first episode of the series that did premiere back on 11 January 2019. “Sex Education” is a British comedy drama series that is popular among the whole wide world.

When Will Season 3 Of “Sex Education” Release?

Well, you know about the coronavirus pandemic due to which the production of many films and TV shows was postponed. The filming of the upcoming season of the series was scheduled in May 2020. But on April 17, there was the announcement for the delay of season 3.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, there were news about the production due to get underway on 7 September 2020. Any cast member who happens to be outside of UK are suggested to get back till 23 August. Those cast member returning from outside country will have to undergo 14 days of quarantine. Also, fans can now expect the filming of the “Sex Education” season 3 to end around February.

Sex Education Season 3: Major Updates About The Renewal!! was last modified: by

Share it: