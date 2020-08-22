“Kingdom” Season 3: Renewal Status, Latest Updates, and More!!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The “Kingdom” is a South Korean Political Period Horror Thriller Web Television Series that happens to have fans and followers all over the world. After successfully accomplishing two amazing seasons, series creators are moving to the next phase of the series, Until now, there are two amazing and bloody good seasons available to entertain the viewers. But fans will be more than happy to know about the renewal of the third season of “Kingdom”.

It is true that Netflix is yet to confirm the renewal of the next part of this thrilling and exciting series. But that will not stop us to provide you all other major updates such as the renewal status, release dates, and much more. Read the article to get an insight into everything about season 3 of “Kingdom”.

Kim Eun-hee is the amazing writer of the Original South Korean Horror Series, “Kingdom”. The series is based on the book Land Of The Gods which was originally written by Kim Eun-Hee. First, the horror series did arrive in 2019 and most of the fans are watching it since then. “Kingdom” surely did become one of the most popular Non-English series to stream on Netflix. Viewers are more than happy to know about the exciting and thrilling storyline and plot of the series. You will not be able to take your eyes off as it is an incredibly interesting series.

Did Netflix Renew “Kingdom” For Season 3?

It is more than 5 months since season 2 did premiere back on 13 March 2020. Still, we are yet to hear any kind of update or news about the season renewal for the series “Kingdom”. There is no official announcement that confirms that season 3 of the series is all set to rock Netflix. Despite not having any season renewal updates, almost all the fans and followers are confident about the season 3 release.

The confidence of fans gets a firm base when looking at the interview by The Hollywood Reporter. The interview was of writer Kim Eun-hee and director Park In-Je. When Kim was asked by the interviewer about the amount of story and the number of pages she had left to wrap up season 3, she did reveal some important details.

Kim says, “Strangely enough, Kingdom is a series that gives me more energy the more I write it. The cast and crew all have great chemistry, and there’s so much more to tell. If viewers allow, I would love to see it develop even up to season 10.”

She also did reveal the details about the role that Jun Ji Hyun will be playing in the third season of “Kingdom”. Kim Eun-hee tells, “I think Jun Ji Hyun will become a central role alongside the main characters from season one and two”.

Fans and followers will indeed feel that Kim is such an enthusiastic director who thinks so much about the future of the series “Kingdom”. It will not be wrong that the series can be up and running to offer and entertain the audience and viewers for at least 5 seasons.

“Kingdom” Season 3: Renewal Status, Latest Updates, and More!! was last modified: by

Share it: