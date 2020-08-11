Seth Rogen is sure: "Marvel Studios have revolutionized comedy, that's why"

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

During a recent promotional interview the actor, comedian, producer, director and screenwriter Seth Rogen talked about how i Marvel Studios have been able to revolutionize the American comedy sector as well.

Speaking with GamesRadar, Rogen pointed out how the comic tone that characterizes Marvel blockbusters in general has established a real contemporary standard in cinema, a standard that most studios and production houses cannot achieve with modest budgets.

"One thing Evan and I talk about all the time is how Marvel movies have revolutionized the way we do comedy"said Rogen."Thor: Ragnarok is a comedy. Ant-Man is a comedy. So that's what audiences find in the cinema, big comedies with a $ 200 million budget. It is something that as a comic filmmaker I have to take into account absolutely, because it is the standard that the public expects. "

In practice this is what he Goldberg – his long-time collaborator, between cinema and television – they try to keep in mind when developing their own project. "These huge budget movies work like comedies. Audiences still love comedy, and they want it – think Deadpool, too – but the new comedy has huge reach. So when you know you can't offer those same possibilities, you have to think, 'What am I offering the public?' You have to find the right compromise".

What do you think of this reflection? Tell us in the comments.

For other insights: Seth Rogen teams up with Luca Guadagnino; new teaser for The Boys 2.