Selling The OC Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Selling the OC will soon return for a second season! After a successful initial run in August 2022, the Selling Sunset spinoff offers another dosage of magnificent residences and never-ending coworker drama.

We’ve collected everything you need to know about the impending season’s Netflix premiere.

Those anticipating Selling the OC Season 2 are drawn in about the number of episodes and the release dates of each episode.

This reality television program follows the California-based luxury real estate firm Oppenheim Group. Oppenheim Group will expand its business by introducing fresh luxurious listings this season.

Last year, when the Selling Sunset spinoff Selling The OC debuted on Netflix, fans devoured the drama.

While the verdict is still out as to whether Alex Hall was a hero or a villain, all spectators concur that a second season is necessary. Thankfully, the series will resume with not one but two additional seasonsifiant a rerun.

Selling the OC Season 2 will premiere on Netflix on September 8, 2023. In the impending season, there is going to be eight episodes, each lasting thirty minutes.

The stakes are greater than ever after the first season, which introduced a flamboyant ensemble of property agents at the Orange County office of the Oppenheim Group.

Rumors are circulating and reputations are at stake, adding tension onto the multimillion-dollar listings that the agents manage.

The season’s main artwork alludes to this tension by depicting agents making or averting eye contact.

With so much that stake, the upcoming season is certain to be riveting. Let’s examine the specifics of what spectators can anticipate.

The second season of Selling the OC will feature the same characters but a new drama. The series’ first season premiered with August 2022 and was an instant success with viewers.

Due to the success of its antecedent, Selling Sunset, there were high expectations for Selling the OC, particularly since Jason and Brett Oppenheim would additionally star in the new series. In its first season, Selling the OC, a derivative of Selling Sunset, caused quite a stir.

Selling The OC Season 2 Release Date

Happy news! Netflix has just verified the upcoming release of Selling the OC’s second season.

There are only a few weeks remaining. Making the official announcement on Twitter last night (17 August), Netflix verified the second season would be arriving on September 8, 2023.

“The property market was hot, but the rumors have even hotter,” they tweeted. Season 2 of The OC will premiere in September 8.”

Selling The OC Season 2 Cast

The entire cast is returning over the second season. Jason Oppenheim, the proprietor of The Oppenheim Group, stars at the program, and although his sibling Brett Oppenheim departed the brokerage to establish his own, he still makes an appearance in season two.

Alexandra Hall, Alexandra Jarvis, Alexandra Rose, Tyler Stanaland, Polly Brindle, Lauren Shortt, Kayla Cardona, Gio Helou, Brandi Marshall, Sean Palmieri, and Austin Victoria round out the remaining cast members. Here you can find information about each realtor.

This season features one newcomer besides the original cast members: Ali (Alexandra) Harper. Consequently, there are now four Alexandras to monitor. Fortunately, the native of Nashville and former Miss Tennessee goes by Ali for “variety.”

Selling The OC Season 2 Trailer

Selling The OC Season 2 Plot

For starters, the OC office goes to take a vacation to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, to scope out The Oppenheim Group’s new accommodations there. In the resort city, they also visit the brokerage’s first million-dollar listing.

The preview additionally reveals that Gio Helou will be celebrating their $100 million sales milestone, that the agents may be demolishing a property, and that there will be plenty of drama.

The second season of Selling the OC does not hold back on drama or stakes. In addition to completing multimillion-dollar transactions, agents must also contend with allegations that could damage their reputations. Additionally, Netflix has revealed the emotional implications of the upcoming season.

When The Oppenheim Group’s Orange County team resumes for its second season of Selling The OC, reputations, romances, and interactions are at stake.

These youthful and ambitious real estate agents are willing to risk everything while navigating a red-hot market and even hotter rumors.

In fact, the key art in the upcoming season contains hints about the impending drama. Sure, at first impression, the glamorous co-workers appear all business, but a closer look underlying the surface reveals what’s really at play.

Agents from Selling the OC season 2 will travel to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, to add to the frenzy.

There, they will examine new properties, such as the brokerage’s initially billion-dollar listing within the resort city.

Gio Helou’s commemoration of his $100 million revenue milestone is an additional highlight to watch for. Season 1 gave us a taste of this drama, but Season 2 promised to be much more intense.

Reputations, affections, and relationships are at stake as The Oppenheim Group’s Orange County team returns to the red-hot real estate market for an additional round of wheeling and dealing.

The real estate market in Orange County is sizzling, and these youthful and ambitious agents are eager to make their mark.

The stakes weren’t ever greater, with properties that defy conception and purchasers with sky-high expenditures.

In fact, season 2 is expected to feature both the excitement of the pursuit and the agony of lost opportunities.