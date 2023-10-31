Secrets and Lies Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The two-season run of ABC’s crime thriller Secrets and Lies finished on a cliffhanger, but the question remains: will there be a third season? Magnum P.I. reboots executive producer Barbie Kligman adapted the Australian series Secrets and Lies for American viewers. Inspired by the format of fellow crime anthology True Investigator, each season of this show centered on a new case, and featured Juliette Lewis as a North Carolina police investigator called Andrea Cornell.

Ben Crawford, a suburban family guy played by Ryan Phillippe, is the leading suspect in the death of his neighbor’s little kid, and the first season of Secrets and Lies broadcast in 2015. Michael Ealy, who previously starred in Jacob’s Ladder, plays Eric Warner, a newlywed who is about to take over his father’s company but instead becomes the prime suspect in his wife’s murder in Season 2 of Secrets and Lies. Season 3 of Secrets and Lies might have been much more introspective, however.

Secrets and Lies Season 3 Renewal Status

The Secrets and Lies cancellation by ABC was widely predicted. The criminal drama will not return for a third season. The show’s cancellation seems understandable given the low ratings. The second season of Secrets and Lies attracted 3.26 million viewers, with an average of 0.76 million viewers aged 18-49. Both episodes had reduced viewership compared to the first season (49% and 42% respectively).

Secrets and Lies Season 3 Release Date

In May of 2017, ABC announced that Secrets and Lies will be among a number of series to be canceled. Fox brought back the show Last Man Standing, but it doesn’t seem like Secrets and Lies will have the same fate. Although the sitcom’s popularity increased during its debut season, it drastically decreased during its second season.

There is speculation that time slot conflicts contributed to the ratings decline. After the premiere of the first season in March, it was quickly renewed for a second season. The first season aired from March to May.

While it would have made sense for Season 2 to premiere at the same time last year, newly hired ABC executive Channing Dungey opted to push the premiere back to the end of September 2016 in the hopes of drawing in a bigger audience.

However, that tactic backfired, since the extended time between seasons hurt the show’s popularity and viewership. A third season may be announced in 2024 or 2025 if the show continues to get a lot of attention from viewers.

Secrets and Lies Story

Starring Ryan Phillippe of “Cruel Intentions” fame as Ben Crawford, “Secrets and Lies” is a mystery drama that just completed its first season. On his morning run, he comes upon the lifeless corpse of a little kid in a forest not far from his home. Ben is the primary suspect in the murder investigation being led by Detective Andrea Cornell, played by Juliette Lewis.

Ben embarks on an investigation to clear his identity and find the real murderer. Despite the seeming tranquility of his neighborhood, his research unveils a web of horrific secrets. His marriage to Christy (KaDee Strickland) and friendship with neighbor Dave (Dan Fogler) suffer as a result of his growing mistrust of them.

The psychological complexities of people and the emotional fallout of a criminal probe are explored in the episode. The audience is kept guessing as the secrets of the characters are gradually revealed, building suspense until the shocking end. In an apparently tranquil neighborhood, the first season of “Secrets and Lies” takes viewers on an intriguing journey into a web of lies, betrayal, and hidden motives.

Secrets and Lies Season 3 Plot

Secrets and Lies season 2’s cliffhanger epitomizes the plot problems that may arise when a TV show assumes future greenlighting. Leaving things on a cliffhanger might pique the interest of viewers and encourage the network to order additional episodes. Shows like Secrets and Lies and Utopia on Amazon Prime are good examples of how this strategy may backfire by leaving viewers with unanswered concerns if the renewal doesn’t go through.

Leaving certain strands open for future seasons to continue picking up works well in television, but Secrets and Lies took a considerably bigger risk by ending on such a huge cliffhanger. Plenty of other series, like Pushing Daisies, Moesha, and Hannibal, have made similar mistakes throughout the years. However, Secrets and Lies’ chances of a miracle comeback seem to be lower than those of any of them.

Secrets and Lies Season 3 Trailer

The third season of Secrets and Lies has not been announced. Getting any type of details regarding the next season so soon seems improbable; nevertheless, there is speculation that we may get some official information about the second season early next year, along with the trailer.

Secrets and Lies Rating

The show’s popularity on IMDb has skyrocketed in recent years. It has improved from its previous low reviews on IMDb to its current 7.5 rating. The fact that it has a 35% rating on Rotten Tomatoes despite the audience’s mixed reception is telling.

Secrets and Lies Age Rating

Many parents may find the content of Secrets and Lies, which has a TV-14 rating, inappropriate for their younger children. Parents are warned against having children under the age of 14 watch this show unsupervised and are asked to take extra care in watching it themselves. This show might include provocative conversation, extremely crude language, explicit sexual scenes, or graphic violence.