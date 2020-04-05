Entertainment

Seat zasca to Netflix on Twitter

April 5, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
'The paper house'has released its fourth season on Netflix, revealing what has happened with the robbery of the Bank of Spain, raising some controversy and forcing us to say goodbye to a very dear character. The series created by Alex Pina he's back with the batteries charged in these times of confinement, in which we need more than ever this level of adrenaline that we can now only obtain from the best proposals in 'streaming', but its history has also originated a friendly showdown between the platform and one of the big motor brands. And on this issue you have to position yourself.

It has happened on Twitter, where Netflix echoed one of the most outstanding phrases of the season, in which Denver (Jaime Lorente) refers to Tokyo (Úrsula Corberó) like a Maserati and warns Rio (Miguel Herran) that you have to treat it as such, and not as a boring 600. And, well, Seat did not agree too much and has had to make a very important clarification:

A monumental zasca worthy of applause. To that of preferring a fast car that takes you every day in an unbearable spiral of ups and downs, Seat responds with the stability of its most iconic model: "Unless" treating you like a 600 "means taking care of yourself for the next 50 years and living the rest of your life's adventures together". A full-fledged "touché" that even the Netflix 'community manager' has had to recognize.

