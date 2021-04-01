Se revela teaser el episodio 13 del anime So I’m a Spider, So What?

The anime So I’m a Spider, So What? (Kumo desu ga, Nani ka?), based on the novel by Okina Baba and Tsukasa Kiryu, premiered on January 8, and as has been announced it will cover two courses of the year, that is … It will be broadcast during the winter season (which has ended) and the spring season (which is about to start), In its first part we could see its first 12 episodes, and from April 9, its second part will begin with episode 13 onwards, and the official website reminds us with a promotional image and a teaser for this new chapter.

The anime is part of the premieres of Crunchyroll and you can see it on their platform.

The management has been in charge of Shin Itagaki in the study Millepensee, with Shinichiro Ueda as assistant director, Okina Baba, author of the original novels, collaborated with Yūichirō Momose for the script, while Kii Tanaka and Masahiko Suzuki, Ryō Hirata y Hiromi Kimurase They have been in charge of the design of the characters and the monsters.

Riko azuni has performed the opening theme “keep weaving your spider way“. On the other hand, Aoi Yūki did the same with the final theme “Picture! Kumoko-san“.

In a very brief way, the plot will lead us to meet a girl who has reincarnated in another world as a spider, and she will have to adapt and survive with her new form.