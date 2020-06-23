Sconti Xbox Store: Control, Amnesia, SOMA e Prince of Persia tra le nuove offerte

Nuovo martedì, nuove promozioni su Xbox Store: tornano infatti anche questa settimana le promozioni Deals with Gold, accompagnate da diversi sconti proposti dai publisher.
Tra le promozioni attive, segnaliamo la possibilità di acquistare Control a metà prezzo: per ogni dettaglio sulla produzione Remedy, sulle nostre pagine trovate la recensione di Control realizzata da Andrea Porta. Gli amanti degli horror potrebbero invece voler dirigere la loro attenzione su Amnesia: Colection, raccolta che include Amnesia: The Dark Descent, Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs e Amnesia: Justine. Sempre da Frictional Games, anche SOMA è proposto a prezzo agevolato: in attesa di nuove informazioni su Amnesia: Rebirth, tutte le produzioni sono infatti scontate dell’80%. Di seguito, trovate tutti gli sconti attivi per giochi Xbox One:
GIOCHI XBOX ONE
- 11-11 Memories Retold Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Super Savings Sale
- 8-Bit Hordes Xbox One Game 80% Super Savings Sale
- 8-Bit Invaders! Xbox One Game 80% Super Savings Sale
- Aborigenus Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight Sale
- Adam’s Venture: Origins Xbox One Game 90% Super Savings Sale
- Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale
- Adventures of Bertram Fiddle: Episode 2: A Bleaker Predicklement Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale
- Agents of Mayhem – Total Mayhem Bundle Xbox One Game 80% Super Savings Sale
- Amnesia: Collection Xbox One Game 80% Super Savings Sale
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey Xbox One Game 50% DWG*
- Azkend 2 Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 50% Spotlight Sale
- Baja: Edge of Control HD Xbox One Game 80% Super Savings Sale
- Batman: Arkham Collection Xbox Game Pass 75% Super Savings Sale
- Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% Super Savings Sale
- Battle Knights Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight Sale
- Ben 10 Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale
- Blackwood Crossing Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight Sale
- Bombfest Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Super Savings Sale
- Borderlands 3 Season Pass Add-On 20% DWG*
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
- Braveland Trilogy Xbox One X Enhanced 35% DWG*
- Brothers: A Tale Of Two Sons Xbox One Game 80% Super Savings Sale
- BUNDLE – Unbox: Newbie’s Adventure and Sublevel Zero: Redux Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight Sale
- Cars 3: Driven to Win Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale
- Chroma Squad Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale
- Control Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
- Crawl Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale
- Crayola Scoot Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Super Savings Sale
- de Blob Xbox Game Pass 80% Super Savings Sale
- Deadlight: Director’s Cut Xbox One Game 80% Super Savings Sale
- Defunct Xbox Play Anywhere 90% Spotlight Sale
- Detective Stories Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Super Savings Sale
- Digerati Card Game Bundle Vol.1 Xbox One Game 75% DWG*
- DiRT Rally 2.0 Xbox Game Pass 75% Super Savings Sale
- DiRT Rally 2.0 – Game of the Year Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% Super Savings Sale
- Don’t Starve Together: Console Edition Xbox One Game 55% Spotlight Sale
- Doughlings: Arcade Xbox One Game 60% DWG*
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse Xbox One Game 85% Super Savings Sale
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse + Season Pass Xbox One Game 85% Super Savings Sale
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse Super Bundle Xbox One Game 80% Super Savings Sale
- Dragon Sinker: Descendants of Legend Xbox Play Anywhere 30% DWG*
- Dreamfall Chapters Xbox One Game 80% Super Savings Sale
- DreamWorks Dragons Dawn Of New Riders Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Super Savings Sale
- eFootball PES 2020 Legend Edition Xbox Game Pass 50% DWG*
- eFootball PES 2020 Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 50% DWG*
- Eternity: The Last Unicorn Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale
- Extinction Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale
- Extinction: Days Of Dolorum Season Pass Add-On 75% Spotlight Sale
- Extinction: Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale
- Fantasy Worlds Bundle Xbox One Game 80% Super Savings Sale
- Flockers Xbox One Game 80% Super Savings Sale
- Friday The 13th: The Game Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale
- Gnomes Garden 2 Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight Sale
- Grand Prix Rock ‘N Racing Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale
- GRID Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Super Savings Sale
- GRID Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Super Savings Sale
- Guts & Glory Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale
- Hitman 2 – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Super Savings Sale
- Homefront: The Revolution ‘Freedom Fighter’ Bundle Add-On 85% Super Savings Sale
- Horror Of The Deep Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Spotlight Sale
- Hotel Transylvania 3: Monsters Overboard Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale
- How To Survive 2 Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale
- I Am Bread Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale
- Indie Darling Bundle Vol.4 Xbox One Game 85% Super Savings Sale
- Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Super Savings Sale
- Jotun: Valhalla Edition Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale
- LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Super Savings Sale
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Super Savings Sale
- LEGO Marvel Collection Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Super Savings Sale
- LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale
- Lock’s Quest Xbox One Game 80% Super Savings Sale
- Mark of the Ninja: Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale
- Metro 2033 Redux Xbox Game Pass 75% Super Savings Sale
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% Super Savings Sale
- MotoGP 17 Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale
- MotoGP 20 Xbox One Game 30% DWG*
- MXGP2 Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale
- Narcos: Rise Of The Cartels Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
- Ninjin: Clash of Carrots Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 70% Spotlight Sale
- One Piece: Burning Blood Xbox One Game 85% Super Savings Sale
- One Piece: Burning Blood – Gold Edition Xbox One Game 85% Super Savings Sale
- ONRUSH Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Super Savings Sale
- ONRUSH Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Super Savings Sale
- Overcooked!: The Lost Morsel Add-On 70% Spotlight Sale
- Party Hard Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% Super Savings Sale
- Penarium Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 80% Super Savings Sale
- Project CARS – Digital Edition Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale
- Project CARS – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale
- Raging Justice Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale
- Real Farm Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Spotlight Sale
- Resident Evil Resistance RP Booster 10-Pack Add-On 33% Spotlight Sale
- Resident Evil Resistance RP Booster 3-Pack Add-On 33% Spotlight Sale
- Resident Evil Resistance RP Booster 50-Pack Add-On 33% Spotlight Sale
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Season Pass Add-On 75% Super Savings Sale
- Reus Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 90% Spotlight Sale
- RIDE 2 Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale
- Risk of Rain 1 + 2 Bundle Xbox One Game 50% DWG*
- Risk of Rain 2 Xbox One Game 50% DWG*
- Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 75% Super Savings Sale
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected + Gat out of Hell Xbox One Game 80% Super Savings Sale
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale
- Scribblenauts Showdown Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun Xbox Game Pass 80% Super Savings Sale
- SOMA Xbox One Game 80% Super Savings Sale
- Sonic Mania Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
- Spectrum Xbox One Game 75% DWG*
- Starlink: Battle For Atlas Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Super Savings Sale
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas – Deluxe edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Super Savings Sale
- Stories: The Path of Destinies & Omensight Bundle Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale
- Stranded Deep Xbox One Game 20% DWG*
- Strider Xbox One Game 80% Super Savings Sale
- Sundered: Eldritch Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 75% Super Savings Sale
- Super Volley Blast Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale
- Symmetry Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale
- Team Sonic Racing Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
- Team Sonic Racing & Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD Xbox One Game 10% DWG*
- The Banner Saga Xbox One Game 80% Super Savings Sale
- The Disney Afternoon Collection Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale
- The Escapists Xbox One Game 80% DWG*
- The Escapists & The Escapists: The Walking Dead Xbox One Game 80% DWG*
- The Escapists DLC Bundle Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale
- The Escapists: Supermax Edition Xbox One Game 80% Super Savings Sale
- The Golf Club 2 Xbox Game Pass 70% Spotlight Sale
- The Ultimate Sonic Bundle Xbox One Game 25% DWG*
- theHunter: Call of the Wild Xbox Game Pass 50% DWG*
- theHunter: Call of the Wild – 2019 Edition Xbox Game Pass 60% DWG*
- This War of Mine: The Little Ones Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale
- Thumper Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Super Savings Sale
- Tour de France 2018 Xbox One Game 75% DWG*
- Transference Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale
- Trials Fusion Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 75% Super Savings Sale
- Trials Fusion: The Awesome Max Edition Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale
- Trials Rising Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Super Savings Sale
- Trials Rising – Digital Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Super Savings Sale
- Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale
- Trine: Ultimate Collection Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight Sale
- UglyDolls: An Imperfect Adventure Xbox One Game 85% Super Savings Sale
- Valkyria Revolution Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale
- Virginia Xbox One Game 80% Super Savings Sale
- Void Vikings Xbox One Game 20% Spotlight Sale
- Worms Battlegrounds Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale
- WRC 8 Deluxe Edition FIA World Rally Championship Pre-order Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale
- Yooka-Laylee Xbox Game Pass 75% Super Savings Sale
- ZOMBI Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale
Questa settimana non mancano inoltre promozioni interessanti legate a giochi Xbox 360. Tra queste ultime, segnaliamo la possibilità di recuperare Beyond Good & Evil HD, con uno sconto del 67%, oppure alcuni dei capitoli di Prince of Persia, scontati del 60%. Di seguito, l’elenco completo degli sconti:
GIOCHI XBOX 360
- Beyond Good & Evil HD Backward Compatible 67% Super Savings Sale
- Black Knight Sword Arcade 75% DWG*
- Brothers in Arms: HH Backward Compatible 40% Super Savings Sale
- Darksiders Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
- Destroy All Humans! Path of the Furon Games On Demand 75% DWG*
- I Am Alive Backward Compatible 70% Super Savings Sale
- MX vs. ATV Alive Games On Demand 75% DWG*
- Outland Backward Compatible 60% Super Savings Sale
- Prince of Persia Backward Compatible 60% Super Savings Sale
- Prince of Persia Classic Backward Compatible 60% Super Savings Sale
- Prince of Persia The Forgotten Sands Backward Compatible 60% Super Savings Sale
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Backward Compatible 60% Super Savings Sale
- Rayman 3 HD Backward Compatible 60% Super Savings Sale
- Rayman Legends Backward Compatible 67% Super Savings Sale
- Rayman Origins Backward Compatible 70% Super Savings Sale
- Sonic Adventure Backward Compatible 50% DWG*
- Sonic Adventure 2 Backward Compatible 50% DWG*
- Sonic CD Backward Compatible 50% DWG*
- Sonic Free Riders Games On Demand 50% DWG*
- Sonic Generations Backward Compatible 50% DWG*
- Sonic the Fighters Backward Compatible 50% DWG*
- Sonic the Hedgehog Backward Compatible 50% DWG*
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Backward Compatible 50% DWG*
- Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Backward Compatible 50% DWG*
- Sonic the Hedgehog 4 Episode I Backward Compatible 50% DWG*
- Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Episode II Backward Compatible 50% DWG*
- Sonic Unleashed Backward Compatible 50% DWG*
- SpongeBob Underpants Slam! Games On Demand 75% DWG*
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter Backward Compatible 50% Super Savings Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2 Backward Compatible 50% Super Savings Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Future Soldier Backward Compatible 50% Super Savings Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas Backward Compatible 67% Super Savings Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas 2 Backward Compatible 67% Super Savings Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Backward Compatible 60% Super Savings Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Blacklist Backward Compatible 60% Super Savings Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory Backward Compatible 60% Super Savings Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Conviction Backward Compatible 60% Super Savings Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent Backward Compatible 60% Super Savings Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent (OG Xbox) Backward Compatible 60% Super Savings Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Pandora Tomorrow Backward Compatible 60% Super Savings Sale
- Trials Fusion Games On Demand 75% Super Savings Sale
- Trials HD Backward Compatible 60% Super Savings Sale
Come sempre, le promozioni resteranno attive su Xbox Store solamente per una settimana, con scadenza il prossimo martedì 29 giugno.
