Scam 2003 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Discover the release date, cast, plot, budget, source material, and trailer for the 2003 film Scam.

Hansal Mehta, the director of Scam (1992), is finally ready to launch his new web series about another major fraud in 2003.

The tentative title of the series is “Scam 2003: The Strange Case of Abdul Karim Telgi.” It will be accessible via Sony LIV.

Sony LIV will release Scam 2023, The Telgi Story in 2023, following the enormous success of Scam 1992, The Harshad Mehta Story, and this was released in 2020.

It is a 20-year-old stamp paper hoax. It will be available on September 2, 2023. This web series’ plot is entirely inspired by the Telgi stamp paper fraud.

The producers of the popular franchise Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story announced the second season. SonyLiv requested that audiences make room for Scam 2003: The Telgi Story.

In contrast to the first season, which was centered upon the 1992 Indian stock market fraud, the second season will focus on Abdul Karim Telgi, the individual responsible for the 2003 stamp paper fraud.

Harshad Mehta will also direct the second season. The tentative title of the program is Scam 2003: The Strange Case of Abdul Karim Telgi.

It will be an adaptation of the Hindi book Correspondent Ki Diary by journalist Sanjay Singh, that is attributed with uncovering the story of the fraud at the time.

The announcement of the release date was made by the streaming platform Sony Liv, who revealed the date alongside a title motion poster. Three years have passed since Scam (1992).

After receiving a prison term for forging passports, he began producing counterfeit stamp papers.

Previously, he reportedly sold stamp papers for banks, insurance companies, and various stock trading firms.

He used to acquire obsolete apparatus for producing stamp paper at auction. a number of reports, police officers and administrative personnel backed Telgi. Nonetheless, he was captured in 2001 and sentenced to 30 years in prison in 2007.

Scam 2003 Release Date

The director, Hansal Mehta, announced the television series by sharing a teaser and revealing the premiere dates on social media.

In this article, we have attempted to provide every detail regarding Scam 2003’s new web series. Stay informed and continue reading.

Scam 2003 Cast

Gagan Dev Riar as Abdul Karim Telgi

Mukesh Tiwari

Satyam Srivastava

Nitesh Kumar

Vishal C. Bhardwaj,

Deepak Mahato

Shaad Randhawa

Sana Amin Sheikh

Yash Kyatam

Aniruddh Roy

Dinesh Lal Yadav

Bharat Jadhav

Scam 2003 Trailer

Scam 2003 Plot

The Scam 2003 web series represents the franchise’s second installment. It attempts to replicate the success of Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story.

The actual event establishes the series. The tale is about a man name Abdul Karim Telgi from Khanapur, Karnataka.

He became the mastermind beneath one of the most brilliant schemes in Indian history, which spanned multiple states and astonished the entire nation.

He was involved in a stamp paper fraud totaling 20 crore rupees. Telgi had more than 36 properties along with 100 bank accounts nationwide.

This incident was initially analyzed by reporter Sanjay Singh, who published his findings in his Hindi book titled “Reporter Ki Diary.” In 2003, a lawsuit against Abdul Karim Telgi was launched in court.

2003 series rip-off Casting and character details for the primary characters have yet to be determined. After the triumph of Hansal Mehta’s Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, Scam 2003 will return for a second season.

Scam 2003 In the second episode of the online series fraud Charter, titled The Telgi Story, the infamous stamp paper fraud is recounted.

He engaged in illicit activity by forging clearance documents such as passports for laborers.

The Mumbai Police apprehended Abdul Karim Telgi in the Immigration Act of 1956 on charges for forgery and fraud.

However, incarceration increased his illicit activities, and he met Ratan Soni while incarcerated.

He is an illegal alien who engages in stock market trading. Telgi obtained a stamp paper authorization with Soni’s assistance in 1994.

The estimated value with his fraud is close to $1,300,000,000. Following the exposure of the fraud, the Deputy Commissioner of police, Pradeep Sawant, was initially arrested but later released after his innocence was determined.

The emphasis of Scam 2003 will be on Abdul Karim Telgi, the genius behind the counterfeit stamp ring.

Telgi began fabricating seal documents, which were essential for a variety of legal purposes at the time.

In the previous season, Scam 1992, the infamous trader Harshad Shantilal Mehta was featured.

The budget to feed the web series has not yet been disclosed by the creators and production. We will inform you of any new information as soon as it becomes available.

You can stay in touch with us by visiting our homepage and clicking on the notification icon.