Sasaki and Peeps Anime: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know

The light novel series Sasaki and Peeps (or Sasaki to Pii-chan) by Buncololi and Kantoku has been attracting an increasing number of readers since its 2018 debut. Why? For the simple reason that it depicts adult life in a way that many can relate to. However, naturally, with an imaginative spin.

After over two years of development, fans started to lose faith that they would ever see the anime adaptation on TV. That is until something fresh came out and rekindled their enthusiasm. Everything we know about the new Sasaki and Peeps anime series is right here: when it will launch, who will be in it, and a sneak peek at the show.

Sasaki and Peeps Release Date

An updated promotional trailer for Sasaki and Peeps has announced that the highly anticipated anime will be released on January 5, 2024. The video teaser also unveils the cast and many voice parts for the Silver Link series.

It will not be long before the launch of the Sasaki and Peeps anime, since its release date is anticipated to be early next year. Sasaki, a mundane and boring office worker, is the protagonist of Sasaki and the Peeps. The sage bird he calls “Pii-Chan” or “Peeps” gets enmeshed in his life and the lives of other worlds.

Sasaki and Peeps Cast

Sasaki Voiced by: Tomokazu Sugita

Peeps Voiced by: Aoi Yūki

Hoshizaki-san Voiced by: Rie Takahashi

Otonari-san Voiced by: Akari Kitō

Elsa Voiced by: Miyu Tomita

Magical Pink Voiced by: Inori Minase

Akutsu Voiced by: Ryōtarō Okiayu

Shizuka Futari Voiced by: Naomi Ōzora

Viscount Mueller Voiced by: Hiroki Yasumoto

Prince Adonis Voiced by: Jun Fukuyama

French Voiced by: Daisuke Namikawa

Marc Voiced by: Mitsuo Iwata

Sebastian Voiced by: Tesshō Genda

Sasaki and Peeps Creators

Mirai Manato has directed many movies and video games before this one, including Masamune-kun’s Revenge and BOFURI: I Will Use All My Defenses to Avoid Harm. Deko Akao, who has worked on Higehiro and Komi Can’t Communicate before, will be writing and supervising the scripts.

Notable contributors include Saori Nakashiki, whose credits include Tales of Wedding Rings and the anime Sasaki and Peeps. Fans shouldn’t be too worried about the series’ adaptation to animation, given the staff’s extensive expertise.

Sasaki and Peeps Plot

The protagonist of Sasaki and Peeps is Sasaki, a boring office worker. In the business world, Sasaki has a very hectic existence. Every day, he comes home exhausted and dissatisfied.

He walks into a pet shop on a whim, looking for a friend to help him cope with the loneliness he’s been feeling, but little does he know that this has the power to alter the course of his life. His new feathery buddy is everything like a typical pet, yet he nevertheless chooses to keep it as a companion.

He soon learns that his new buddy is a remarkable sage from a parallel universe. Supernatural talents and the ability to move between realms are bestowed on Sasaki by this intelligent creature without delay. Sasaki wants to live a peaceful life with his new abilities, but he may have trouble doing so due to a colorful group of personalities.

Sasaki and Peeps Trailer

The first full-length teaser for the forthcoming anime adaptation of Sasaki and Peeps has arrived, introducing the titular team and Peeps’s extraordinary power to transport them to other realms. In addition, there is a montage of the supporting actors and magical displays.

Where to watch Sasaki and Peeps?

If you’re in the US, EU, Latin America, Africa, Oceania, CIS, or the Middle East, you can watch Sasaki and Peeps on Crunchyroll. At some point in the future, Crunchyroll will probably also broadcast the English dub of Sasaki and Peeps.