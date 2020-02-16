Sarita Sosa's daughter would have great physical resemblance to Marysol Sosa

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Yimmy Ortiz, the husband of Sarita Sosa, the daughter of the late singer José José, publishes a family photograph on her Instagram account in which she poses with her and her little daughter. Someone let them see that the little girl would look a lot like Marysol Sosa.

On the occasion of The Day of Love and Friendship, Yimmy Ortiz places on her Instagram social network an image in which she appears with his wife Sarita Sosa and daughter and they look very happy.

I am very blessed and grateful to live this life with you @sari_oficial. You are affectionate and kind. You are brave. You are intelligent and determined. Thank you for everything you are, I love you, ”writes Yimmy.

According to a report in different news portals, the photograph indicated causes controversy, as a user shows Jimmy that his daughter is very similar to Marysol, Sarita's half-sister.

Your girl looks like your sister Marisol, ”a person refers to Jimmy, who doesn't answer anything so far.

The brothers Sosa, Marysol, José Joel and Sarita have been in the middle of the controversy long before José José, their father, died in September 2019.

The problems between them would occur since 2018, when Sarita took her famous father from Mexico to the United States, without their consent, convalescent of a pancreatic cancer operation.