Sanctuary: A Witch’s Tale: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Based on the 2019 book by V.V. James, Sanctuary: A Witch’s Tale will debut on Sundance Now and AMC+ on January 4, 2024. Two episodes of the drama will premiere, and then every Thursday, fresh episodes will air for the rest of the season.

The first three series images were released with the premiere date announcement. The photo op features the cast of the show, including Sarah Fenn (Elaine Cassidy), Julia Garston (Kelly Campbell), Abigail Whitehall (Amy de Bhrun), and Bridget Patterson (Valerie O’Connor).

Stephen Lord, Stephanie Levi-John, and Hazel Doupe are also part of the cast. The series was conceived by Debbie Horsfield, who also adapted James’ book. Monumental Television executive produces, while Lisa Mulcahy and Justin Molotnikov are the directors.

Sanctuary: A Witch’s Tale Release Date

Sundance Now and AMC Plus will be the only places to see Sanctuary: A Witch’s Tale, which will debut on Thursday, January 4. Episodes one and two of the seven-part season will premiere on January 4, with subsequent episodes dropping weekly.

Sanctuary: A Witch’s Tale Plot

Sarah Fenn, played by Cassidy, is the town’s resident witch, and the show follows her as she uses her unusual cures to fix the town’s issues. When Dan Whithall, a local adolescent rugby hero, dies, Sarah and her daughter Harper, played by Dupee, find themselves under investigation.

A contemporary witch hunt is initiated by Abigail, played by Amy de Bhrun, the mother of the murdered kid. Consumed with sorrow, she is determined to exact revenge for her son’s death, regardless of the consequences.

Excellent acting fleshes out the show’s themes of love, loss, and revenge, giving the impression that it would be a powerful drama. There are all the makings of a terrific thriller in the plot, but until we see the official trailer, we don’t know much more. As the community learns fresh truths and a family is persecuted for revenge, the series seems to be an emotional roller coaster.

Sanctuary: A Witch’s Tale Cast

You can see who plays what roles in Sanctuary: A Witch’s Tale down below. More details about the cast will be added as they become available.

Elaine Cassidy (The Paradise) as Sarah Fenn

Hazel Doupe (Smother) as Harper

Valerie O’Connor (City of Ember)

Kelly Campbell (The Other Lamb)

Amy de Bhrun (Jason Bourne) as Abigail

Stephanie Levi-John (R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned)

Stephen Lord (Penny Dreadful)

Sanctuary: A Witch’s Tale Creators

Deborah Horsfield adapted V.V. James’s book Sanctuary: A Witch’s Tale into a screenplay that she also wrote. Stephen Lord, Elaine Cassidy, Hazel Doupe, Amy de Bhrun, Stephanie Levi-John, Valerie O’Connor, and Kelly Campbell are the stars. Monumental Television is an executive producer, while Lisa Mulcahy and Justin Molotnikov are the directors of the seven-part series.

Sanctuary: A Witch’s Tale Trailer

HBO+ and Sundance The seven-part drama series Sanctuary: A Witch’s Tale has already debuted its trailer.

The video presents a society that embraces witches. Nonetheless, once a tragic event befalls the sleepy village of Sanctuary, the inhabitants are certain that a magical murderer is responsible. The town’s resident witch becomes a target as a result of this.

This program is sure to be an amazing addition to the realm of suspenseful television with its captivating tale that blends witchcraft, mystery, and family drama. The official trailer for Sanctuary: A Witch’s Tale is much anticipated by fans, who are anxious to delve more into the fascinating universe of the game after seeing the first look, which sets the setting for an enchanting story.

Where to watch Sanctuary: A Witch’s Tale?

Watch Sanctuary: A Witch’s Tale on Sundance Now and AMC Plus only. Sundance Now is usually accessible with a regular cable package. Watch it live on services like YouTube TV, Fubo TV, or Sling TV if you don’t have cable.