Sam Heughan Casted Game of Thrones 7 Times

The twists and turns of life. Who we now identify as the protagonist of 'Outlander' could have made a name for himself with another great title, as it would not be for times that Sam Heughan tried to join the cast from 'Game of Thrones'. Were seven specifically the tests to which the Scot went.

As we have seen, Heughan failed to enter the fiction of David Benioff and Dan Weiss for HBO, but in return later he got a golden opportunity with the most successful Starz series, 'Outlander', which will soon air its fifth season and has another more confirmed.

"I auditioned for 'Game of Thrones' seven times! Many times. I did the test for Renly, Loras and some members of the Night's Watch. And I always got very far! I thought: 'Guys, just give me a sword!' Everyone went for those roles, "Heughan told Vulture. But from everything bad you can always get something positive, as the actor himself has acknowledged. Because these failed auditions helped him get to the test to be Jamie Fraser with much more certainty: "You know, these things are curious. You prepare for many things, you get to those auditions and tests in other series. I had more experience, more experience with the process. Maybe I was more confident. I don't know, there was something there he told me that he was fine. This was different. I knew the character, felt a connection with him".

Yes, you hit right Jamie. On February 16, the next day in Spain, we will see him again in this paper accompanied by Caitriona Balfe.