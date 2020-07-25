Sailor Moon: this Sailor Venus cosplay by Italian Laura wins over fans

Share it:

Sailor Moon it is a name that immediately goes back to the 90s. Although in Japan it had been in production since the beginning of the decade, in Italy only a little later it became famous, especially thanks to the anime that aired on Mediaset in 1995. Even today the warriors are in action thanks to Sailor Moon Eternal .

During the episodes of Sailor Moon we met several fighters of justice, each of them with a name that follows that of the planets (or satellite, in the case of the protagonist) of the solar system. After Usagi Tsukino (known as Bunny in Italy following the dubbing of Mediaset) become Sailor Moon, we also met Sailor Venus.

Minako Aino is one of the girls who appears most in the manga and anime beyond the protagonist and also appeared in the Sailor Moon prototype as a protagonist, long before its actual publication in the magazine. Also known as Marta in Italy for the dubbing choices, the girl comes to life thanks to the cosplay of the Italian Wisemermayd Laura. The make-up artist has published this photo on her Instagram page for a few days, which has already collected over a thousand likes.

You like this Sailor Venus cosplay? Some of Sailor Moon's warriors were censored in our country, remember which ones?