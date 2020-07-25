Entertainment

Sailor Moon: this Sailor Venus cosplay by Italian Laura wins over fans

July 25, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Sailor Moon it is a name that immediately goes back to the 90s. Although in Japan it had been in production since the beginning of the decade, in Italy only a little later it became famous, especially thanks to the anime that aired on Mediaset in 1995. Even today the warriors are in action thanks to Sailor Moon Eternal .

During the episodes of Sailor Moon we met several fighters of justice, each of them with a name that follows that of the planets (or satellite, in the case of the protagonist) of the solar system. After Usagi Tsukino (known as Bunny in Italy following the dubbing of Mediaset) become Sailor Moon, we also met Sailor Venus.

Minako Aino is one of the girls who appears most in the manga and anime beyond the protagonist and also appeared in the Sailor Moon prototype as a protagonist, long before its actual publication in the magazine. Also known as Marta in Italy for the dubbing choices, the girl comes to life thanks to the cosplay of the Italian Wisemermayd Laura. The make-up artist has published this photo on her Instagram page for a few days, which has already collected over a thousand likes.

READ:  My Hero Academia: what do we really know about All for One?

You like this Sailor Venus cosplay? Some of Sailor Moon's warriors were censored in our country, remember which ones?

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.