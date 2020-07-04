Sailor Moon Eternal: a clip shows us the transformation scene

Share it:

Despite the news of the postponement of Sailor Moon Eternal, the numerous fans of the saga born from the mind of Naoko Takeuchi you can be heartened thanks to this clip that shows one of the most famous scenes of the opera.

The video was shared on Twitter by the account @SMCollectibles and allows us to take a first look at the transformation scene of the protagonist, a moment that had already become famous among fans thanks to the anime series that aired during the 90s. Reading the comments to the message, which you can find at the bottom of the news, we discover that all users of the famous social platform are satisfied with the work done by the animation studio, in particular most users declare themselves longtime fans of the work , for this reason they are happy to see the protagonist of Sailor Moon.

We remind you that two feature films dedicated to the series are currently in production, the first one will be distributed in Japanese cinemas starting from next January 8, while fans will only have to wait a month for the second part, the sequel to Eternal will be available on February 11th. Waiting for information about a possible release of the films in the West, we point out the initiatives for Sailor Moon's birthday.