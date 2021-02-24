Discover all the announcements from the latest Nintendo Direct!

The latest Nintendo Direct presentation was packed with news about upcoming games for Nintendo Switch, among them, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, Mario Golf: Super Rush, Splatoon 3 and many more! Check out the video above to see the full presentation.

Other highlights of the video are, on the one hand, the announcement that Pyra and Mythra, from Xenoblade Chronicles 2, will join the staff of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate in March as downloadable fighters; and, on the other, the presentation of Project TRIANGLE STRATEGY, a new strategy RPG from Square Enix, that you can try for free right now.