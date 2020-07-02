Sailor Moon celebrates its years, the homage of a famous actress also arrives

Share it:

Yesterday, June 30, 2020, many fans celebrated on Sailor Moon birthday, code name of the "Warrior of love and justice" invented by Naoko Takeuchi. The event was celebrated with thousands of messages on social media and among many others, the heroine even received greetings from a famous American actress and singer.

As you can see below we are talking about Paris Hilton, the New Yorker born in 1981 famous above all for her modeling activity during the early 2000s. The girl commented "Happy birthday to the iconic Sailor Moon"through his Twitter profile, also publishing a funny photo attached. In the past years Paris Hilton had repeatedly expressed his love for anime, and this post is only the reconfirmation of how much Japanese animated products have influenced the life of many westerners.

For the younger ones, remember that Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon, also known as Sailor Moon in Italy, it is an anime series of over 200 episodes produced by Toei Animation. The first of the five sagas follows the story of Usagi Tsukino, a careless and lazy middle-aged girl who one day meets a mysterious talking cat named Luna. This gives the protagonist a magical pin that will allow her to transform into a champion of justice, one Sailor warrior, with the task of protecting the Earth.

And what do you think of it? Let us know with a comment! In case you missed the news then, we take this opportunity to remind you that the new feature film Sailor Moon Eternal, initially scheduled for next September, has recently been postponed to 2021.