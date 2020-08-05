Ryan Reynolds unlikely hero in the new parenting comedy Everyday Parenting Tips

Share it:

Ryan Reynolds, you know, loves roles over the top and what better than a parent grappling with hostile monsters and mysterious creatures? So here he is on the front line to defend his family in the most unlikely of adventures, where he will also give valuable advice on how defeat the monsters that hide under the bed or in the closets.

The project is called Everyday Parenting Tips and he will see Reynolds as the protagonist: he will be in charge Paul King, director of Paddington, while the production will be managed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, known for animated films The LEGO Movie and Spider-Man: A new universe.

The story is inspired by the novel of the same name Simon Rich and which consists of a real survival manual for the first years of life of the children. The protagonist is a father who reveals to readers how to console children, often frightened by monsters that hide us or in oxen corners and the like. Rich himself will work on the script and among his recent works some episodes of the Saturday Night Live, by The Simpsons and even Inside Out for Disney.

Apparently, Reynolds is tireless and despite having just finished the upcoming one Free Guy, launched headlong into the animated series Futha Mucka, license plate Quibi and in which he will appear together with Samuel L. Jackson, and in the new Red Notice for Netflix, in which he will star alongside Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot.