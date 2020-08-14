"Rusev and I had sex in the WrestleMania tank"

Share it:

This week the WWE stars Lana and Rusev they celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary, and to tease fans they shared some hot backstory on their love story on Instagram.

"We just had sex in the Black Sea" wrote the wrestler on Instagram, where she posted a photo with her husband. "And we did that in the WrestleMania tank too."

The superstar had anticipated the anecdote in an episode of Raw, and now he has given the definitive confirmation to the amazement of the fans: apparently, the couple really had sex in the tank used at WrestleMania 31, in 2015, for the US Championship against John Cena.

Earlier this week, Rusev responded in kind to a fan asking for Lana's firing after her last backstage appearance with Natalya, which took place during the latest episode of Raw. "You know what? Wishing someone to get fired is from shit people." wrote the wrestler to the fan, who then apologized for not distinguishing the person from the WWE character.

Rusev, we recall, left WWE last April along with 30 other athletes and has not yet revealed the next steps in his career, although in a recent streaming session he talked about the possibility of retiring.

