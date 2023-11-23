The Farads Season 1 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

An anticipated Spanish thriller series called Los Farad, or The Farads Season 1, has been developed by Mod Productions Production Companies, Espotlight Media, and Amazon Prime Video. The show is a thriller that is created by Mod Productions Production Companies, Espotlight Media, and Amazon Prime Video.

The first season of this show, which stars Miguel Herran, Omar Ayuso, and Susana Abaitua among others, is slated to have eight episodes. The directors of The Farads Season 1 are Polo Menarguez and Mariano Barroso.

The Farads, also known as Los Farad, will premiere in December 2023. Until then, fans can watch other shows in the same genre.

A young man who wants to launch his own fitness company gets involved with the Farad family, who give him a future—but only if he makes an unexpected bargain.

The Farads Season 1 Release Date

The first season of The Farads, also known as Los Farad, will premiere on December 12, 2023. This thriller series features a great deal of drama, action, and suspense.

The production of the show is finished, and it will soon go on television. You only need to wait a short while to take in this thrilling spectacle.

In the show, a guy discovers the Farad family, who have agreed to assist him in realizing his dream of opening his own fitness business in exchange for an unexpected transaction.

The Farads Season 1 Cast

Miguel Herran plays Oskar, Susana Abaitua plays Sara Farad, Roberto Lezana plays Mario, Cristina Ureta, Jose Florencio Pinero, while Nahuel Picone plays Doble de Luces in the first season of the new Spanish thriller series The Farads, or Los Farad.

Adam Jezierski, Omar Ayuso, Nora Navas, Pedro Casablanc, Fernando Tejero, and Amparo Pinero

Vicky Aracio as Gina, Hector Noas as Henry, Hamid Krim as Khalid, Christophe Klostermann as Kaspar, Igal Naor as Abdel Mawad, Selim Clayssen as Jerome, and Makram Khoury as Monzer Al Aasad.

The show is directed by Polo Menarguez and Mariano Barroso. Fernando Bovaira, Simon de Santiago, Helen Marti Donoghue, Anxo Rodriguez, and Rafa Taboada serve as executive producers. In addition to serving as executive producer, Alejandro Hernandez and Mariano Barroso co-wrote the script for the program.

The Farads Season 1 Trailer

The Farads Season 1 Plot

We will be transported back to the glitzy Marbella of the 1980s by the suspense series The Farads from Spain. It tells the tale of Oskar, a small child with a dream that has to come true.

His dream aims to start a gym, and Sara helps him make this a reality when they meet paths. The oldest of the Farads family’s children, Sara introduced him to the Costa del Sol.

Oskar’s life takes an abrupt and radical change after he gets in contact with the Farads family. The Farads family promised to assist him in exchange for his assistance in the arms trade.

The distinction between power and money began to erode, as did the boundaries separating the past and present. On December 12, 2023, The Farads, also known as Los Farad Season 1, will make its debut.

