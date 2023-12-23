Run with the Wind Season 2: Release Date, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know

Based on Shion Miura’s 2006 book of the same name, Run with the Wind is a sports anime television series (Japanese: Kaze ga Tsuyoku Fuiteiru). The novel’s manga adaptation, drawn by Sorata Unno, debuted in the Young Jump manga magazine a year after its release and ran until November 17, 2009, a few years later.

In October 2009, a live-action version of Run with the Wind was launched, capitalizing on the soaring popularity of the series.

The first season of Run with the Wind debuted on October 3, 2018, over ten years after the film’s release. Renowned Japanese animation company Production I.G. revealed their intentions to transform the manga series into an anime TV show.

Since then, fans have been patiently waiting for word on a second season, since it was widely considered a success and a faithful translation of the manga series. So far, this is all the information we have on Season 2’s potential.

Run with the Wind Season 2 Release Date

Many people liked this sports anime when it initially aired. Its execution thrilled critics, who penned several comments for the producers. Because of this, demand for a second season hit an all-time high, and fans are still requesting more episodes. The program’s producers have been working on a sequel, however, so the future of the show is still uncertain.

They have not yet decided whether to approve or cancel Season 2 of Run With the Wind. The fans are becoming more and more curious about this, and they want an explanation fast. It normally takes a lot longer for anime programs to be renewed than other types of programming.

Run with the Wind Story

Former high school track star Kakeru is wanted for food theft. Haiji, a runner and student at Kansei University, comes to his rescue. Haiji convinces Kakeru to go into the infamous “Chikusei-so” dorm, where he and his fellow students would train for the Hakone Ekiden relay marathon, a prestigious Japanese university event. Except for Haiji and himself, Kakeru quickly learns that every single inhabitant is a total rookie.

Run with the Wind Cast

Kakeru Kurahara Voiced by: Takeo Ōtsuka (Japanese); Gabriel Regojo (English)

Kakeru is a seasoned runner and a first-year sociology major at Kansei University. He was a high school track and field star who grew disillusioned after an event.

Haiji Kiyose Voiced by: Toshiyuki Toyonaga (Japanese); Blake Jackson (English)

Originally from Chikusei-so, Haiji is now a fourth-year student at Kansei University. He cultivated a friendship with an initially reluctant roommate in pursuit of his goal of competing in the Hakone Ekiden as part of a team.

Takashi Sugiyama Voiced by: Koki Uchiyama (Japanese); Daniel Regojo (English)

He is referred to as “Shindo” by his other dorm residents. Takashi, a dedicated student hailing from the mountain areas, is widely regarded as an honor student by his fellow Chikusei-so inhabitants.

Akane Kashiwazaki Voiced by: Miyu Irino (Japanese); Mike Haimoto (English)

Akane, who is a manga fan and has a room full of volumes, is affectionately called “Prince” by his fellow dorm residents. Because of his inside proclivities and lack of physical endurance, he started as one of the slowest and most hesitant members.

Tarō Jō Voiced by: Junya Enoki (Japanese); Scott Gibbs (English)

Voiced by: Junya Enoki (Japanese); Scott Gibbs (English) Jirō Jō Voiced by: Yūto Uemura (Japanese); Nathan Wilson (English)

Voiced by: Yūto Uemura (Japanese); Nathan Wilson (English) Yukihiko Iwakura Voiced by: Kazuyuki Okitsu (Japanese); Benjamin McLaughlin (English)

Voiced by: Kazuyuki Okitsu (Japanese); Benjamin McLaughlin (English) Musa Kamala Voiced by: Hideaki Kabumoto (Japanese); Jovan Jackson (English)

Voiced by: Hideaki Kabumoto (Japanese); Jovan Jackson (English) Yōhei Sakaguchi Voiced by: Riki Kitazawa (Japanese); Andrew Love (English)

Voiced by: Riki Kitazawa (Japanese); Andrew Love (English) Akihiro Hirata Voiced by: Takanori Hoshino (Japanese); Ty Mahany (English)

Voiced by: Takanori Hoshino (Japanese); Ty Mahany (English) Hanako Katsuta Voiced by: Juri Kimura (Japanese); Alyssa Marek (English)

Voiced by: Juri Kimura (Japanese); Alyssa Marek (English) Kōsuke Sakaki Voiced by: Kengo Kawanishi (Japanese); Tyler Galindo (English)

Voiced by: Kengo Kawanishi (Japanese); Tyler Galindo (English) Kazuma Fujioka Voiced by: Satoshi Hino

Voiced by: Satoshi Hino Genichirō Tazaki Voiced by: Kotarou Nakamura (Japanese); James Belcher (English)

Run with the Wind Season 2: Is there enough source material?

The manga version of the book series came out in 2007. It ran for six volumes, each with around fifty chapters, and ended in 2009. Season one of the anime hardly scratched the surface. As a result, there is more than enough material for a second season of Run With the Wind at the studio’s disposal. All they need is the remaining source material to bring this drama to a fitting end.