Robert Rodriguez will be in 'The Mandalorian 2'

March 25, 2020
Lisa Durant
The name of Robert Rodriguez it is almost a myth. It was in 1992 when he surprised the world with his first film, 'Mariachi'and three years later he would introduce us to Antonio Banderas as the protagonist of 'Desperado' along with one, until then, unknown Salma Hayek. His name also goes hand in hand with that of Quentin Tarantino, because he teamed up with the director for the daring 'Open until dawn' in 1996. Later 'Sin City' or 'Planet Terror' would come and now his signature will also be present in the universe of Star wars, and surely to revolutionize it.

It has been confirmed that the director of Mexican origin will be in charge of directing at least one of the episodes of the second season from 'The Mandalorian', the series starring Pedro Pascal who triumphed in Disney + with its first batch of episodes when it arrived last November (and which can also be seen on Spain).

According to Slashfilm Rodriguez has a reserved role in this second season that will be available this fall. It is not known if he will only handle one episode or more, but it is added to a list where, for the moment, only the actor was confirmed Carl Weathers. In addition to, of course, Jon Favreau and David Filoni, the creators of the series. The presence of several directors is something we already saw in the first season of 'The Mandalorian', where Bryce Dallas Howard, Taika Waititi or Deborah Chow left their great moments.

