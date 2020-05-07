Entertainment

Rise of Skywalker is coming to Disney Plus in May

May 7, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Rise of Skywalker
Rise of Skywalker
Rise of Skywalker is coming to Disney Plus in May

At this time, when the whole globe is feeling like stuck within the home boundaries and getting exhausted, all thanks to Disney Plus which has so many things in its list of upcoming shows in the month of May. Along with the story of fantasy ‘Maleficent: Mistress of evil’ and Jack Sparrow’s wonderful ‘The Pirates of the Caribbean’, you are going to have the opportunity to watch Star Wars Episode 9: Rise of Skywalker. The Skywalker saga was supposed to hit our screens a couple of months later. But, luckily it’s about to hit our screen on May 4, and that’s a big news for all of us! Directed by J.J. Abrams, Rise of skywalker is the story about the threat of revenge by revived Emperor Palpatine. The end of the previous season revealed the hidden last name of Rey, which is Skywalker. It’s an act of affinity to continue the story of star wars. The whole story is of the granddaughter of Palpatine who returns to the final battle after ruining the death star.

The cast of the Rise of Skywalker:

The cast of the skywalker saga includes Carry Fisher as Leia Organa, Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker, Adam Driver as Kylo Ren, Daisey Ridley as Rey, John Boyega as Finn and Oscar Issac as Poe Dameron.

When it’s going to hit our screens?

With most of the wonderful shows in its bucket list, Disney Plus has huge to show you in the lockdown period. The wonderful star wars episode 9: Rise of Skywalker is going will be available on May 4 at Disney Plus. It’s almost a couple of months prior to its expected release date.

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

