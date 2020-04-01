         'Rick and Morty' are back! Trailer and release date for the second half of season 4

Share it:

Whoa, whoa, look who's coming back to our screens soon. The great animated series 'Rick and Morty' will return with the second part of the fourth season on Sunday May 3 a (adult swim), its original chain. In Spain it is to be expected (it is broadcast at the USA rate) that we will see these new episodes from May 4 on both TNT and HBO Spain.

This was announced by the chain specialized in comedy and animation for adults during the annual special that is held on the occasion of April's fool, presented by Post Malone. This announcement has come with a trailer for "the other five" new episodes, which you can see below.

Let's see how about these new episodes. I must be among the few that this fourth season, in general, I like. Although it is true that there is some wear in the 'Rick and Morty' dynamics. Let's see what surprises us, yes, in these new five episodes.

Adult Swim release dates for this summer and fall

In addition, during the event, fans were able to enjoy new episodes of the new seasons and new series from the WarnerMedia channel, including announcement or reminder of approximate release dates for several of these fictions.

This is the case of 'Primal', whose second half of the first season will arrive in the fall. In those months we will also see the premieres of seasons 2 of 'Gemusetto Machu Pichu', 'Tigtone' and 'Lazor Wulf'.

On May 10, 'JJ Villard's Fairy Tales' will premiere alongside season 2 of 'The Shivering Truth'; 'Robot Chicken' will return in the summer, 'Dream Corp LLC', '12 Oz. Mouse ',' Tender Touches' and the new series' YOLO: Crystal Fantasy 'will debut on August 9.