Revenge of the Iron-Blooded Sword Hound Chapter 65 release date, cast, storyline, trailer release, and everything you need to know

Revenge of the Iron-Blooded Sword Hound is the name of this Japanese manga series. Everyone is excited for Chapter 64 to come out, so Revenge of the Iron-Blooded Sword Hound fans should pay attention. On February 5, everyone will be able to read Chapter 64.

For those who cannot wait for a while, the news that chapter and story leaks will happen upon Wednesday or Thursday of the week will certainly make you happy.

The manga Revenge for the Iron-Blooded Sword Hound was cute and interesting at the same time. A lot of individuals like it as it has a good story with likeable characters. You may have read the manga we will be talking about today if you like isekai and reverse isekai manhwa.

Pomelian just showed up in the path of Hugo off of the blue within the last chapter, which made the story even more complicated. What will happen with the unexpected reunion and Vikir’s schemes as they get together? That’s likely what the next chapter is going to be about.

To begin, let us talk about specifics, such as when the next webcomic installment will be available and how readers can learn about any spoilers. We are going to talk about when Revenge of the Iron-Blooded Sword Hound Chapter 65 will come out, what it’s about, and any spoilers that might be out there.

Revenge of the Iron-Blooded Sword Hound Chapter 65 : release date

The writers have said that Chapter 65 of Revenge of the Iron-Blooded Sword Hound will come out on February 12, 2024. As the story goes on, those who are reading it swiftly discover more about the title.

Pacific Time PT Sun, 11 Feb 2024 07:00

Central Time CT Sun, 11 Feb 2024 09:00

Eastern Time ET Sun, 11 Feb 2024 10:00

British Summer Time BST Sun, 11 Feb 2024 16:00

India Standard Time IST Sun, 4 Feb 2024 20:30

Australian Central Time ACT Mon, 12 Feb 2024 01:30

Philippine Time PHT Sun, 11 Feb 2024 23:00

Korea Standard Time KST Mon, 12 Feb 2024 00:00

Japan Standard Time JST Mon, 12 Feb 2024 00:00

Revenge of the Iron-Blooded Sword Hound Chapter 65 : Storyline

Episode 65 of Revenge of the Iron-Blooded Sword Hound has not been named yet. This book’s fans will have to wait until the next one comes out. Things are getting worse.

People who read are unable to predict what the next chapter will bring in terms of themes and plot twists. It will be exciting to see how this latest episode ends for those who like the show.

St. Dolores had a big problem in the final section of Revenge of the Iron-Blooded Sword Hound as she tried to find out the truth about the illness that was going around. She thinks that the disease probably started in the slums, where it’s easy for individuals to get sick.

The person with the malignant disease has a very short time to get sick, and they are in a lot of agony before they die. Dorothea knows how other people feel and wants to help solve the problem. Some important people ask her to go to a rehabilitation camp with them.

It’s not unexpected that the aristocracy are crude and annoying. Sometimes, people with a lot of power and wealth do act this way. What they did at camp makes it look like they consumed something bad. Even though they didn’t seem to bother Dolores, they did.

The things she does are based on her own beliefs and values. One of those is that divine power, like God’s love, should not care about itself. That was the most like God that human beings could get, so the reasoning make a lot of sense. Dolores sees the nocturnal Bloodhound at work when she goes to visit the very sick patients.

Vikir knew from a past life that some saints had special ways of healing people who were close to them. He also did good things that earned him karma, that let them use the god. Dolores and other people are shocked at how quickly and effectively our Vikir motor works. The scene showed so many dirty parts of people that this was very moving.

The Baskerville family is known as one of the a total of seven most important in the “Rok” Empire. People know them as being strong and following their traditions. Massivo is the bad guy in this family. He is in charge of the fierce ones.

He was the best blade saint within the empire and the supreme ruler of his own clan. A lot of monsters have been killed by him, and barbarians have not been ready to penetrate the borders. Hugo is said to always have an iron fist, but recent developments make it look like his tough exterior may be peeling off.

People want to know how stable Hugo is and what truths he keeps while his family talks or gets set up for a big meal. Everyone can see that he is very angry. Hugo’s nephew Vikir grows an important character in the narrative because he helps the family with money matters in a way that could change their future.

Hugo’s son Osiris, who is an outstanding fencer, stands out as people prepare plans for the dinner. This has made the mood tense.

Hugo is having a hard time because of things both within and without him. This lays up for a difficult contest in the renowned Baskerville family involving love, loyalty, and betrayal.

The people who contribute to Hugo are put to the test when news of political plans and secret goals gets out. It became worse, and people were making deals to work together. This made it harder for the empire to do well.

Where can I read Revenge of the Iron-Blooded Sword Hound?

Revenge for the Iron-Blooded Sword Hound is a manga that was written by Kakaopage. It has links for every 64 chapters that came before this one. You can also read Chapter 65 of Return of the Iron-Blooded Sword Hound on the same site. To read the initial English version, you’ll wait for it or go to some fan sites.