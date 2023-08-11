Revealed Season 1 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The first season of the new house remodeling show is called Revealed. All of the network’s current remodeling programs will get a new perspective thanks to the program.

The new show will follow mother of two and creative designer Veronica Valencia Hughes, whose will use her amazing restoration abilities to fulfill the dreams of every family. The scheduled debut date is Thursday, June 29, 2023.

Veronica will go further into each customer’s family history in Revealed in order to understand their cultural and social influences and produce designs individually for the family.

By showcasing stunning home improvements and giving viewers historical data on each client and their family, the program will hold viewers’ attention.

With its innovative methodology and compelling narrative, HGTV’s eagerly awaited home remodeling series Revealed is poised to change the industry.

Revealed Season 1 Release Date

On June 29, 2023, Season 1 was revealed. In the next years, one Season will start.

Regarding the series’ premise and the scheduled premiere date, the creators have remained silent. Fans are advised to wait patiently as the actual date is probably going to be announced in the press very soon. Additionally, as soon as the material is available to the public, we will update the release area.

Revealed Season 1 Cast

Veronica will be a part of the Season 1 cast, which has been made public, along with her amazing team of designers, who will also feature design mastermind Tommy Rouse, master builder David Bohler, and accomplished artist Joshua Smith.

The presenter of the upcoming HGTV home improvement program, Veronica Valencia Hughes, will draw design ideas from her client’s family history, including ancestry, antiques, and endless historical tales.

However, the host won’t be going by themselves. She will be supported by her impressive team of designers, which includes acclaimed artists Joshua Smith and David Bohler as well as design maestro Tommy Rouse.

In each episode of the series, Veronica and her staff will speak with their customers to learn more about what they need for a comprehensive house redesign.

The crew, under the direction of Veronica, will incorporate the family’s precious items into the house’s artwork, antiquities, and other design components.

Revealed Season 1 Trailer

Unfortunately, the Revealed Season 1 trailer has not been made public, and its release date is unknown.

The series’ expected 2023 premiere date has not been specified, even though filming and production have not yet started.

We must thus wait to see the Revealed video until the series’ makers announce a release date. When the caravan comes, we’ll let you know here.

Revealed Season 1 Plot

Tradition and culture have always been very important to me as a Mexican or Native American designer.

More than 500 house renovations have given me the idea to use design to explain a family’s history, and I firmly think that learning about our ancestry can have a significant impact on every part of our life.

