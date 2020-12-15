‘Resident Evil’ Live-Action Series on Netflix: Everything We Know So Far

All the Resident Evil fans will need to sit down for this. It is sure that all of you will be happy as well as excited to know the Resident Evil Live-Action Series is all set to make its way to the streaming giant.

After 26 years of the creation of T-virus, it is now making its way out of the Umbrella Corporation. So that we all can have a look at the real deadly threat in order to find out the reasons behind the things that quickly went so sour.

There will be a new addition which happens to be such an interesting and exciting series to Netflix. We are sure that you all will be so curious to know about each and every detail of the new and upcoming Resident Evil live-action series.

The new season of the Resident Evil series will be all set to premiere on the streaming giant within a year or so. The good news that most fans have been waiting for is now out. Yes, Netflix did recently announce that it will be officially moving to add a thrilling and most anticipated live-action series, Resident Evil.

Now that you know about the upcoming Netflix original series, it is sure that you will have the wish to know everything about it. That is why we are going to share with you all the latest and new details that we know about the new live-action series.

You are surely in the right place searching for updates about the new Resident Evil series. In this article, you will get to know about when the Resident Evil Live-Action series is going to premiere on Netflix. Also, you will know about the talented star cast of the new and upcoming series. Here’s everything we know so far.

Netflix Confirms Resident Evil Live-Action Series

Resident Evil, as you all know is one of the most popular and well-known franchises. There are millions of fans and viewers who love to watch the Resident Evil Movies, Games, and now, the Netflix Original series.

It is indeed going to be one of the most exciting and interesting series that fans can find on Netflix. You need to know that the Resident Evil Live-Action series is the Netflix original series that is based on the Capcom game which also goes by the same name.

It is sure that the game franchise that did launch in 1996 was capable enough to spawn numerous video game sequels, novels, and a popular movie franchise. You all will be excited to know that the live-action series is going to be all about the thrill, excitement, action, and an interesting original storyline. Most fans have been eagerly waiting to know when the Resident Evil Live-Action series will be available for them to stream on Netflix.

Well, you must know that the streaming giant did decide to go all-in with the new live-action series, Resident Evil. There will at least be two animated projects that Netflix is going to add.

Among them, the first one happens to be Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness. You need to know that Constantin Film is also working currently on a live-action movie and that indeed has the schedule for the release in 2021 in theatres.

It is essential for you to know that Netflix did not actually post or announce any official news yet. There is no official confirmation that comes from Netflix when we are talking about the Resident Evil live-action series.

Netflix did continue its silence until the streaming giant breaks it on 27th August 2020. It is the date when Netflix did officially publish the first details for the new and upcoming live-action series, Resident Evil. Netflix did publish the details through its NXonNetflix account.

When the Wesker kids move to New Raccoon City, the secrets they uncover might just be the end of everything. Resident Evil, a new live action series based on Capcom’s legendary survival horror franchise, is coming to Netflix. pic.twitter.com/XWh5XYxklD — NX (@NXOnNetflix) August 27, 2020

Most fans and followers have been sharing the news due to such an overwhelming excitement and happiness that they feel after reading about the Resident Evil live-action series coming to Netflix. It comes as no surprise that almost everyone is currently talking about Netflix confirming the new live-action series.

Because the Resident Evil franchise did manage to create a huge number of fans and viewers all over the world. It will not be incorrect to say that there are Resident Evil fans residing in almost every corner of the globe.

One thing is sure and that is all of the fans and critiques have been waiting with bated breath after knowing about the Resident Evil live-action series making its way through to the world’s most popular streaming platform.

Resident Evil is Capcom’s legendary video game franchise series. So you will surely know that not only game lovers but also movie lovers are waiting for the Resident Evil Live-Action series to premiere on Netflix.

Fans have truly been waiting for any kind of updates about the new Resident Evil series. But now that they all know about the series for which they have been waiting for gets the confirmation to release in a year or two, they are more curious to get all the details.

The video game franchise cum the movie series franchise did manage to win the heart of so many people. Since the first Resident Evil franchise game did release back in 1996, the franchise is among the most-awaited and thrilling ones for which everyone has been waiting for.

There are so many fans who are already beginning to make theories about what they can expect from the upcoming Resident Evil live-action series.

You need to know that Netflix did manage to have a great track record whenever we are discussing the reboots or new adaptations. It is now more common for the streaming giant to adopt a new series to its wide range of originals.

There are so many TV shows that are soon going to be added to the streaming platform. But we are sure that the Resident Evil Live-Action series will be among the most popular and famous series.

We are sure that all our readers will be excited to know about the current status of the Resident Evil series. That is the reason why we are going to provide you all the details we know about in this article.

As we did mention earlier, Netflix has two shows in the main pipeline which are based on the Resident Evil franchise. You need to know one franchise will be totally live-action while the other one will be an entirely animated series.

But one thing that we assure you is that all the fans and viewers are going to love watching the Resident Evil series. Let us now move forward to know more about the new Resident Evil live-action series and its latest updates.

Updates For The Production Of ‘Resident Evil’ Series

As you all know, there are so many TV shows as well as movies that have been rescheduled or postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. You must know that the entire world is currently suffering from the global pandemic.

It is sure that all the fans, as well as critiques, will be happy reading about the streaming giant confirming officially the new and upcoming live-action series, Resident Evil.

But you will get a slight disappointment when you will know that this live-action series is among the list of the series that did get a great impact because of the lockdown crisis.

Earlier, the pre-production for the Resident Evil Live-Action series was going to begin in April 2020. However, the series creators and directors were not able to begin the pre-production as everyone has to follow the social distancing and be safe at home quarantine.

The schedule for the filming of the Resident Evil series was going to take place between June and October 2020. But you must definitely guess it perfectly that not a thing happens according to the plan. The beautiful and lively location for the shooting of the upcoming series is going to be South Africa.

As per the updates and reports, the first season of the Resident Evil series will be including eight exciting and thrilling episodes. Most fans will be thinking that the episodes are rather short even for a Netflix series.

But you must know that it is quite difficult for the production team to create an amazing and thrilling live-action series. So it is sure that the Resident Evil Live-Action series is going to be bringing much fun and more interesting moments.

The production team of the Resident Evil Live-Action series and the production team for the movie adaptation of Resident Evil are not the same. So it will directly mean that their production schedule and method will be different.

You must know that Capcom’s franchises are continuing to see plenty of media attention nowadays. All the fans and media are currently talking about the Monster Hunter movie adaptation. It is essential for you to know that the movie keeps occupying the production team that did work for the first movie of the franchise series.

However, the production team is waiting in the wings due to the cancellation of Shadowhunters. It was only recently that we did learn about Resident Evil Season 1 currently due to begin filming from February 2021 onwards.

Fans are rumoring about the upcoming season to premiere on 14th February which is indeed a great day to begin it. As you all may have heard, Andrew Dabb will be the one to helm the Resident Evil live-action series. You may also have seen his previous credits which include Supernatural for The CW.

Most fans did consider it a hoax when Netflix did announce the live-action series at first. There are so many rumors that you may find about the Resident Evil Live-Action series. Some fans are rumoring about the series being 100 percent live-action which will result in no edited humans.

While some rumors are about the series-connected somehow with the Resident Evil video game. However, it will be too early for anyone to guess about the Resident Evil series. So the only thing that we can all do right now is waiting for the streaming giant to reveal some updates about the Resident Evil Live-Action series.

Series Creators Behind ‘Resident Evil’ Live-Action Series

Constantin Film is a German production and distribution company that happens to be producing the Resident Evil Live-Action series. It is sure that there are so many fans and viewers who are having some concern regarding the fact.

You must know about the fact that almost all the movies of the franchise are having a 37 percent rating. While some of the six blockbuster movies did manage to get even below the average rating on Rotten Tomatoes. That is the primary reason why all the fans are hoping for Netflix to set it right.

"Wow, what a mansion!" The Resident Evil movie reboot focusing on the first two games has cast its Leon Kennedy, Jill Valentine, Chris Redfield, and more. https://t.co/3QYspFLcGh pic.twitter.com/1yZrhsWUYj — IGN (@IGN) October 6, 2020

Netflix and Constantin Film has been searching for quite some time for the showrunner since January 2019, as per Deadline reports. It is sure that the production company and the streaming giant are not compromising anything for the Resident Evil Live-Action series. It seems like they both did take plenty of time to find the best and perfect fit for the series creator of the upcoming Resident Evil series.

It is essential for caring fans to know that the Supernatural series did begin its production for the last season in August 2020. So that will directly mean that Andrew Dabb will be the executive producer for the new and upcoming Resident Evil Live-Action series.

It is sure that Dabb will be helming the series and that is why most people think that there are more chances for the Resident Evil series to become a huge success.

Apart from the talented producer Andrew Dabb, the series will also have Bronwen Hughes as a director and executive producer for the first two episodes. You must know or have surely heard of Bronwen Hughes from The Walking Dead or The Journey Is The Destination series.

It is sure that Robert Kulzer and Oliver Berben will be serving in the Resident Evil Live-Action series as executive producers alongside Dabb and Hughes. You may know both of them from their amazing work in Shadowhunters. While Mary Leah Sutton from Tell Me A Story may possibly be working as an EP.

All the fans will be wondering about the main producer of the Resident Evil Live-Action series. You all will be happy to know that the amazing and talented producer that is going to serve the series will be Martin Moszkowicz who happens to be the CEOP of Constantin Film.

So you can imagine the thrill and excitement you are going to get when you will watch the Resident Evil Live-Action series on Netflix. Within only a year or two, you will be able to understand why Netflix and Constantin Film are taking their time for the pre-production of the action-adventure series

The only thing that the fans and viewers will not have to hope for is for Paul W. S. Anderson to return to the franchise series. Earlier, he did manage to inform all the fans about his future plans saying, “I feel like I’ve done everything I wanted to do with Resident Evil, so I’m excited to move on and do something else.”

We are sure that most of you will be thinking about what Something Else could mean. Whether it will mean that Anderson will leave the Resident Evil franchise and join some other franchise series or if he will be working for another video game of Constantin Film, Monster Hunter.

There are so many things that are either uncertain or unclear except the fact that the Resident Evil Live-Action series is indeed going to be one of the most thrilling and exciting series to look forward to.

When Will ‘Resident Evil’ Live-Action Series Premiere?

Unfortunately, the release date for the Resident Evil Live-Action series is nowhere to be seen. So it will directly mean that all the fans as well as viewers will have to wait for a long period of time to watch the new and upcoming Resident Evil series.

You must know that the Resident Evil Live-Action series has recently been confirmed by Netflix. Also, you all will be happy to know that Andrew Dabb will be going to serve the series as showrunner. It is sure that the only season with which we can compare the release date of Resident Evil is with The Witcher.

Most fans of the franchise are holding their breath to see whether Netflix is successful enough to bring their favorite series as a live-action series. One thing that we can assure is that Netflix is all set to bring the Resident Evil Live-Action series to the screen.

But the only thing no one can predict right now is when the series is going to premiere. There is no official announcement that confirms the start of the pre-production for the Resident Evil series. So it will be a long way for us to know about the release date announcement from the streaming giant.

It will be possible for the Resident Evil Live-Action series to take several months to complete the post-production and get ready to premiere. You must know that Netflix and Constantin Film will be trying their best to begin the preproduction for the upcoming live-action series.

So there will be so many things that the series creators will have to go through in order to finish such an exciting and interesting series. It will indeed take 2 to 3 years for the first season of the Resident Evil Live-Action series to release on Netflix.

Our best bet for the premiere date of the Resident Evil series is to be somewhere around late 2022 or early 2023. But we are hoping for the series to premiere as soon as possible.

Who Will Join The Cast Of ‘Resident Evil’?

Another unknown fact about the Resident Evil Live-Action series that you all have been waiting to know is the star cast of the series. There are so many rumors already about who is going to play the lead role in the upcoming series. But the fact is no actor or character has been cast for the very first season of Resident Evil.

The Resident Evil series is yet to cast even a single cast member for the next live-action series. We are uncertain at the moment about who is going to play which character role in the series.

But what we can inform you now is about some of the characters that you will witness in the Resident Evil Live-Action series. You will know about the characters that are going to feature in the first season.

It is yet to know about the main characters that you will find in the new Resident Evil series. But as per reports and rumors, we know that the Daredevil actor, Charlie Cox has been approached for the leading character role in the Resident Evil Live-Action series.

Also, we know about Jade Wesker is the one upon whom Netflix’s Resident Evil series will be focussing the most. You must know that Netflix is casting for both young as well as present-day Jade. There are rumors about some actors casting for the character role. They are Eliza Gonzalez, Lorenza Izzo, and Thuso Mbedu.

Albert Wesker, as you all know will be all set to be prominent throughout the Resident Evil Live-Action series. The rumored names who have been approached for the main character role of Albert Wesker happen to be including Raza Jaffrey and Takehiro Hira.

Billie is another character in the series who happens to be Jade Wesker’s sibling. Another character that you can expect to appear in the Resident Evil series is Evelyn Marcus. There will be two characters that you can find in the series who are connected to the project. That will be including Ruby Rose Turner and Froy Gutierrez.

Story Plot of Upcoming ‘Resident Evil’ Live-Action Series

As per the deadline, the Resident Evil Live-Action series was reported back in January 2019 for its story plot. You can have a look at the following saying about the story plot of the upcoming Resident Evil Live-Action series.

“The drama series will explore the dark inner workings of the Umbrella Corporation and the new world order caused by the outbreak of the T-virus. While the project is in early stages, the series is expected to incorporate all of Resident Evil’s signature elements, including action sequences and easter eggs.”

You must know about Nellie Andreeva, a reporter at Deadline who did break the news about the new and upcoming Resident Evil Live-Action series. According to Andreeva, Netflix will ensure that the series will deepen the existing mythology of the franchise.

The new Resident Evil series will possibly provide an insight into what Umbrella Corporation looks like from inside along with a terrific world due to a T-virus attack.

It will indeed be more interesting if the Resident Evil Live-Action series is going to follow the story plot from the video game. All the fans are currently wondering if the series will have an original storyline that will be connected somehow with the game or the story plot will refer to the movie franchise.

Most fans are hoping for the Resident Evil Live-Action series to follow the original Spencer Estate video game. While there are some other fans who have the wish to see Leon S. Kennedy fight for his life with Claire Redfield to survive in Racoon City. The Resident Evil Live-Action series will be bringing a lot of excitement that you may never have experienced before.

Earlier in 2020, Netflix’s media did manage to list out the original story plot for the series. Here we did mention what the story description says:

“The town of Clearfield, MD has long stood in the shadow of three seemingly unrelated behemoths – the Umbrella Corporation, the decommissioned Greenwood Asylum, and Washington, D.C. Today, twenty-six years after the discovery of the T-Virus, secrets held by the three will start to be revealed at the first signs of an outbreak.”

Now, it is sure that the story plot of the Resident Evil series takes place on two timelines. Among them, you will witness sisters who happen to be of 14 years old, Jade and Billie in one of the timelines. Viewers can see Jade and Billie Wesker’s journey to Racoon City in which they will realize about the dark secrets of their father that can destroy or end the entire world.

While in the second timeline, you will see adult Jade, now 30 years old struggling to survive in the world after T-virus spreads wildly. There are only 15 million humans struggling to live every single day with over 6 billion animals and people infected by T-virus.

Having a look at the script that NXonNetflix did post in August 2020, we know that the first episode of the Resident Evil Live-Action series has the name “Welcome to New Racoon City”.

It will indeed be the beginning of an exciting and thrilling series that fans are going to crave for more. You need to know that Andrew Dabb is the one to write the first episode of Resident Evile. While it is Bronwen Hughes who did direct the episode in the hope of making the series a huge success.

We all hope that the Resident Evil Live-Action series will be beginning its pre-production as soon as possible. So that all the fans and viewers will not have to wait long to watch Netflix’s Resident Evil.