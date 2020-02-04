Resident Evil Code Veronica turns 20 and was released on February 3, 2000

Share it:

On February 3, 2000, Capcom launched in Japan Resident Evil Code Veronica, considered the real sequel to Resident Evil 2 and initially born as a port of the latter for SEGA Saturn.

After the failure of the conversion works, Capcom began to look further thinking of creating a new game specifically for Dreamcast, at the time just released, in fact the first 128-bit console on the market. After a long and problematic development, Capcom published Resident Evil 3 Nemesis on PlayStation in late 1999 and a few months after Resident Evil Code Veronica for the SEGA platform.

Code Veronica was immediately welcomed positively by the international press, the Dreamcast version was affected by not very high sales, hence the partial commercial disappointment and Capcom's idea of ​​publishing the game on other consoles. At the end of 2001 it arrives Resident Evil Code Veronica X for PlayStation 2thus allowing more players to venture into the world of Code Veronica.

20 years have passed since the launch of the game and many are hoping that Capcom decides to produce a remake on the line of the excellent work done with Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 Nemesis, the latter arriving on April 3 on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.