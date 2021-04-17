Resident Evil 4 VR announced: we will return to the classic in Virtual Reality and in first person

Resident Evil 4 is coming to Virtual Reality. Capcom has announced that one of the most acclaimed classic installments of the franchise will have a VR port for Oculus Quest 2.

16 years have passed since the original release of Resident Evil 4 on consoles, which has also received a multitude of ports and HD versions in recent years. However, this time it jumps to a new format.

Resident Evil 4 VR is being developed in a collaboration between Capcom, Facebook, and Armature Studios.

The biggest change in Resident Evil 4 VR will be the addition of the first-person camera, as is the case with most games for Virtual Reality. Players will be able to hold the weapon and interact with the world from the point of view of Leon S. Kennedy and not from the classic camera on his shoulder.

Facebook has not yet provided much more information about this new port, apart from the small pieces of gameplay that we have seen in the presentation trailer that you can see above. We have seen how weapons are used and how one of the puzzles is solved from this new first-person perspective.

Resident Evil 4 is one of the most beloved installments in the franchise. Released in 2005, the game stars Leon S. Kennedy. His mission: rescue the daughter of the President of the United States who has been captured by an evil sect somewhere in Europe.

Leon will also appear in the upcoming Netflix animated film, Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, alongside Claire Redfield.

More details of Resident Evil VR to be revealed on April 21 during a new Oculus Facebook showcase. Today we have also revealed new details about Resident Evil Village, the next installment of the saga, which will receive a new playable demo on all platforms.